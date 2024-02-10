“It’s $100”: Luka Doncic Hilariously Blames The Price Of Haircuts Nowadays On Why He’s Changed His On-Court Look

Leading his team across the stat sheet, Luka Doncic is having another spectacular year with the Dallas Mavericks. Recently, the Slovenian basketball star made an appearance on The Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick. And before the two dove into the type of season Doncic has been having, Redick could not help but acknowledge Luka’s new hair-do.

JJ Redick asked Luka what was going on with his new on-court look this season while also complementing his hair as well. That’s when the four-time All-Star revealed what prompted his new look.

“It’s too expensive to get a haircut these days…It’s a $100. Slovenia it’s like $12.”

As Redick told Doncic to find himself a new barber, the Dallas Mavericks star hilariously ignored Redick’s advice, claiming that his current barber was doing the job just fine.

Luka Doncic recently started wearing a headband this season while suiting up for the Mavericks on the court. And it seems as if almost everyone is interested in Luka’s hair as much as they’re interested in his on-court performance.

Doncic went on to address the headband earlier this season as well when he was asked about it by a reporter in a post-game press conference. The 2019 Rookie of the Year claimed to have long hair which led to him wearing a headband during games.

When Doncic said that he was just trying something out, the reporter replied that whatever he was trying might’ve worked. The 6’7 point guard immediately responded with, “Everyone says it’s the headband. I say it’s me.”

Luka Doncic is not one for the potential superstition that if he wore a headband and had a great game, he’d have to continue wearing it to perform well. The number three overall pick in 2019 only stated that his hair was getting in the way of his on-court performance.

As for Doncic’s comments about haircuts being too expensive, the Slovenian star is currently on a 5-year / $215,159,700 contract with the Dallas Mavericks. So, getting a $100 haircut every now and then is something Luka can surely afford. Then again, he probably just doesn’t want to spend too much money on something he deems unnecessary.

Luka Doncic rocking the headband

Luka Doncic has been performing exceptionally this season with the Dallas Mavericks. Even though his teammates and others around him may have credited the headband for his success, Doncic knows it’s no magic headband but Luka Magic instead.

So far this season, Luka Doncic has been averaging 34.6 PPG, 9.5 APG, and 8.8 RPG with the Mavs. He is leading the team in all three stats above along with being the team leader in field goals attempted and made, three-pointers attempted and made, free throws attempted and converted as well as the team leader in the steals column as well.

Luka has been playing a career-high in minutes this season. And as his time on the floor has seen an increase, Doncic has been averaging the highest in points, blocks, steals, free throws, and three-point percentage this year. Although there are still plenty of games still left to play in the season.

Doncic’s PPG averages going up may make it seem that the 6’7 point has no difficulty scoring the ball. However, he recently admitted how difficult it was to score his career-high 73 points while on an earlier episode of the Old Man and the Three podcast.

“It’s not easy. Trust me…But when I said [it’s easy to score in the NBA compared to Europe], a lot of people did not agree with me, two to three years ago. But I think now they are starting to agree with me more and more. I always say it’s because of the rules…But no it wasn’t easy scoring 73.”

Doncic went off for a 73-point game in a 148-143 win over the Atlanta Hawks last month. And while Luka may have been scoring the ball with ease, he did reveal the effort it took to cross the 70-point threshold.