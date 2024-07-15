James Jones Uses Kevin Durant And Suns Big 3 To Challenge NBA Analyst On Needing A ‘True PG’

Following a lackluster last season, question marks thickened over the roster dynamics of the Phoenix Suns. The concerns majorly surrounded the absence of a textbook point guard to run the plays for its big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. However, James Jones recently brought up a contradictory viewpoint on SiriusXM NBA Radio, garnering NBA fans’ attention.

After NBA analyst Justin Termine doubled down on a ‘true point guard’ being the Suns’ need of the hour, Jones publicly downplayed its importance. Instead, the former NFL star talked about how a ball-centric backcourt player could diminish the influence of the franchise’s All-Stars. As a result, he demanded more faith in the current big three’s abilities, stating,

“You can look at it both ways. We can find our traditional point guard and we can run our traditional sets…We will deny Devin, we’ll deny Kevin and we’ll deny Brad…I just don’t think that’s how we’re built…If you could find me a point guard that you’d rather have the ball in his hands over Devin, Kevin, and Brad, sign me up”.

Considering the Suns’ big three’s affinity toward having the ball, his words seemed justified. That’s why adding a fourth star of a similar nature could disrupt the team structure while nullifying the threat of the current stars.

So, trusting this trio seemed to emerge as the safest bet for the franchise. Even though the previous campaign left a lot of questions over their ability to play together, the big three combined impressively in patches. Consequently, the fans hope for more consistent performances as a team in the coming season. After all, these stars can become the difference makers in their day.

Despite this, Devin Booker always appreciated the presence of a point guard by his side

Due to the absence of a high-caliber point guard on the roster, Booker often shouldered the responsibility of running the plays last season. His performances as a showrunner, however, divided opinions among the viewers. On top of this, his comments on the importance of having a veteran like Chris Paul by his side raised eyebrows everywhere.

Following 108-104 over the Golden State Warriors last year, Booker lauded CP3’s impact on his career, stating, “He’s one of the best players at manipulating the game and situations, reading the game and knowing what’s going to happen before each possession. He’s viewed the game for a very long time in a different spot. He was somebody that I could be a sponge to for a very long time and still to this day”.

Since then, the Suns have come a long way. Despite an underwhelming season, the franchise recorded 49 wins in the West to earn a direct qualification to the playoffs. So, giving the current setup more time to figure things out remains understandable. However, things must work out from the start this time, otherwise, the franchise may find itself in deep trouble in the mid-season.