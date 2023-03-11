“Ja Morant Clearly Has Spun Out”: Isiah Thomas Blames the Grizzlies for 23-year-old star’s Acts of Aggression

The Ja Morant saga, instead of reaching a conclusion, is getting murkier by the day. While the police investigations over carrying a gun in a nightclub have allowed Morant to walk away free, there are now fresh accusations against Ja. Apparently, the Grizzlies star was in another altercation with another teen.

Morant was reportedly investigated by police for confronting a teen who had called Morant’s sister a b**ch after a volleyball game. This isn’t good news for a 23-year-old who is already out indefinitely. In fact, he is already facing heavy criticism from many legends, former players, and analysts. The most recent player to comment on Ja Morant and his violent altercations is Isiah Thomas.

The Detroit Pistons legend was on the Cedric Maxwell Podcast. Thomas commented on Ja Morant and how the lack of a veteran on the team has hurt their team demeanor.

Isiah Thomas Believes Grizzlies are to blame for Morant’s aggression

Isiah Thomas took note of how the Grizzlies organization is to blame for Morant’s violent altercations and the gun flashing on Instagram. He suggested how, having youngsters who are all paid tens of millions of dollars without any veterans to share wisdom or lessons with the youngsters was a recipe for failure. As per Thomas, the Grizzlies should have known better.

He also gave examples of the Celtics organization. Thomas pointed out how the Celtics always have veterans and legends around. He claimed their presence has had a great impact on the Boston-based franchise. He believes Memphis needs the same culture.

Isiah Thomas: “What I see that has happened in Memphis, when you look at them organizationally, who are the ‘old heads?’ You got a young team of 27 and under that’s got a chance to do great things in the NBA. But you got a young team of 27 and under and their average salary is from $10 million to $40 million.” He continued, “I can think of no industry with 15 young guys, all making 10 to 15 to 20 million dollars and there’s no wisdom or veterans or anything else around. While Ja [Morant] has clearly spun out. When I ask why did he spin out. I go back to but where’s the wisdom and knowledge around that says ‘hey, you can’t do that.'”

DeMarcus Cousins had a similar take on the Ja Morant saga

Former Sacramento Kings star center and now a free agent, DeMarcus Cousins also shared a take similar to Isiah’s. The 6ft 10″ athlete claimed that the Grizzlies need veterans on their squad. Cousins took to his Twitter account to give him two cents on the situation.

“Hope this shows the importance of REAL VETS in the locker room. No young team should be without multiple veterans on the roster.”

