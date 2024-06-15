“Only ONE Chuck”: Jamal Crawford and Rachel Nichols React to Charles Barkley’s Retirement News

The news that the NBA fans have dreaded for so long has finally come out. The future of the most iconic sports TV show of all time, Inside the NBA, has been doubtful for a while. Recently, Charles Barkley, an integral part of the TNT panel, announced that the upcoming NBA season will be his last. Following Sir Charles’s somber declaration, NBA analysts Jamal Crawford and Rachel Nichols took to their social media accounts to pen heartfelt notes for the NBA and broadcast TV legend.

During his recent appearance on NBA TV for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Mavericks, Barkley stated that he is retiring from his TV stint following the 2024-25 season no matter what transpires.

He said, “I’ve talked to other networks, I ain’t going nowhere but TNT. But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television. I hope the NBA stays with TNT, but for me personally, I wanted you guys to hear from me.” This news soon sent shockwaves across the NBA world.

TNT’s contract renewal with the NBA has been a part of the media discourse for the last few months. Turner doesn’t have the firepower to compete for an NBA contract with leading networks like NBC and Amazon. So many feared that 2024-25 season will mark the end of NBA on TNT and the remarkable tandem of Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

However, Barkley’s announcement guarantees the end of the show as we know it. After Chuck made the announcement, TNT’s Jamal Crawford took to Instagram to share his feelings with the fans.

Sharing a clip of the Chuckster’s announcement, he wrote, “Only ONE Chuck. Wow,” with a teary-eyed emoji.

Dejected by Barkley’s update, FS1’s Rachel Nichols penned a heartfelt note for the NBA legend as well. She wrote, “Salute to the best to ever do it, and one of my favorite people I’ve ever gotten the privilege to work with. To say we’ll all miss you on our screens is an understatement.”

It’s truly the end of an era as a glorious chapter related to the sport of basketball is coming to an end. Usually, we don’t see such a commotion for a TV show, let alone a sports TV show. But that’s a testament to the brilliance of Inside the NBA.

With Chuck making his departure certain after next season, it’ll be interesting to see what the other three members of the show have planned for themselves. Ernie has made it clear previously that he will not go to another network.

All things considered, as fans, we’ll all be glued to our screens for the entirety of next season as it could very well be the last dance.