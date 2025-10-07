Jason Kidd Impressed by Cooper Flagg’s Relentless Drive to Win

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on from the team bench during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When the Dallas Mavericks got the No. 1 pick in this year’s Draft lottery, there was little doubt over who they would go for. Cooper Flagg is one of the most exciting additions to the NBA in recent years, and those associated with the franchise are more than optimistic about his growth, and the success he’ll bring. Jason Kidd for one, recently explained the winning mentality he brings to the Mavericks.

Flagg has a long way to go before he can call himself an NBA star, but the Duke alum has surely shown signs that he has what it takes. He averaged more than 20 points a game in the summer league, and even in training camp leading up to tip-off, he’s looked sharp, as revealed by Kidd.

The Mavericks head coach insisted that Flagg knows how to play under pressure, which doesn’t come as a surprise considering how high the expectations at his college were. In practice, the 18-year-old has showed that he’s committed to giving his 100% in every single play.

According to Mavericks’ insider Noah Weber, Kidd, who has been coaching the side since 2021, lauded Flagg’s competitive desire. “Jason Kidd said he is looking for Cooper Flagg to carry over from practice. Said that he’s been on the big stage before and that he’s had a really good camp,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Weber, in other X post, added, “Jason Kidd said that Cooper Flagg “competes to win.” Said that he dives on the floor for loose balls and does whatever it takes to help his team, even in practice. Said that he only cares about winning.”

For the Dallas fanbase, Flagg’s growth will be of paramount importance, both from a sporting and cultural point of view. For the longest time, Luka Doncic was the face of the organization, and someone extremely beloved in the city. He was, in some ways, on his way to matching the legacy left behind with legend Dirk Nowitzki, before General Manager Nico Harrison shockingly traded him away to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

Now, Flagg, who’s a young phenom, along with Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson, will be looking to do what Doncic couldn’t in his time in Dallas — win a ring.

It may take some time for Flagg to get used to the NBA, but Kidd has already praised him on being a quick learner. In an earlier interview, he said, “Cooper Flagg is really mature for an 18-year old. Plays both ends hard. Offensively, can score and pass. He has a high IQ defensively, solid all-around, a great young man. I’m lucky to be his coach.”

So far, in the NBA pre-season, Flagg has played 14 minutes in Dallas’ win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. Hardly flashy, but there’s surely a lot more to come. The season cannot start soon enough.