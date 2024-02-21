“I Learned That From Kobe Bryant”: Former Clippers Star Predicts When LeBron James Will Retire

The conclusion of the All-Star game added momentum to the retirement concerns over LeBron James. In the post-match conference, the Los Angeles Lakers talisman refused to shy away from those talks, while highlighting his inability to pinpoint his departure time. Amidst those question marks, former Clippers star Lou Williams shed light on the matter during the latest episode of Run It Back. Williams predicted the retirement timeline of the 39-year-old while citing Kobe Bryant as a reference.

Reflecting on the statements of the 4x MVP, Williams unhesitantly agreed with the Akron-born. While sharing his perspective, the 37-year-old put the Black Mamba’s 2016 retirement tour under the limelight, pointing out how occasions of such gravity often impact the team and the NBA.

“You never know when it’s gonna end and I learned that from Kobe Bryant, right? ..We went from a team that was developing young talent in Julius Randle, D’Angelo Russell, and those guys to, ‘Hey, this year is about Kobe. This is a farewell tour. Let’s just go out and play as best we can,'” the sports analyst mentioned.

Following this, the Tennessee-born discussed the frame of mind of the 20x All-Star, stating,

“So Bron, I think he is still in the mindset of thinking, ‘I don’t know when it’s gonna be over. I’m gonna compete at a high level as long as I can and once that day comes, I’ll cross that bridge, when I get there'”.

Despite the retirement remaining inevitable, the Lakers star seemingly has plenty left in the tank. Therefore, his adopted stoic approach of living in the present and controlling the controllable stays a justified one. Upon viewing the entire scenario through that lens, the parallels between his and Bryant’s twilight days paint a nearly similar picture.

Should LeBron James retire soon?

Despite nearing the age of 40, the 2003 draft pick continues to operate at a high level. Last season, he averaged 28.9 points per game while registering 8.3 rebounds per game, and 6.8 assists per game. His endeavours resulted in the franchise qualifying for the Western Conference playoffs.

This season has been a repeat of it as James regained his status as a facilitator. Averaging a remarkable 34.9 minutes per game, he is recording a stat line of 24.8 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, and 7.8 assists per game. On top of it, even in his 21st season in the league, the 2008 scoring champion remains one of the fastest players while covering the court in a straight line.

All these put into perspective the athletic qualities of the 2020 assists leader. His prowess as a competitor has maintained his status as a leading figure in the NBA. Simultaneously, his on and off-court actions serve as benchmarks for the aspirants to this day. Thus, all aspects considered, his departure from the league seems far away.