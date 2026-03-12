Jaylen Brown Describes How a Traffic Violation in High School Shifted His Career’s Trajectory

You’ll have a difficult time finding a better success story in the NBA than Jaylen Brown. The Celtics forward is having the best season of his career, and with Jayson Tatum only recently returning, it’s come at a time when the storied franchise has needed it most.

Advertisement

Nobody expected the Celtics to be a top contender in the East without Tatum and all the players they lost in the offseason, but Brown has put forth an MVP-quality season to keep them in contention. He has been overcoming doubters his whole career. When the Celtics selected him with the third overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, some so-called Celtics fans in attendance actually booed.

That disrespect has followed him over the years, as he’s always been seen as the Robin to Tatum’s Batman, even though he’s the one who won Finals MVP in 2024. On an appearance on the Cousins podcast with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady that came out yesterday, Brown gave an insight into his mental toughness by telling a story from his high school days.

“My senior year I got arrested for a traffic violation,” he said. “I could have graduated from high school my junior year, because I was advanced in science and math, so I stayed an extra year, my senior year, to win a state championship.”

Brown was on his way to an assembly where he was set to be presented with multiple awards, including Georgia’s Mr. Basketball award and the Georgia Positive Athlete of the Year. On the way, he ran a stop sign, and it nearly derailed his entire life.

“I’m supposed to be getting all these awards, but I’m in the Cobb County holding taking my mugshot,” he said. “This was a big deal for me, because in the moment you’re supposed to be praised, or in the moment you’re supposed to be getting all this notoriety, I’m getting humbled to the most degree, and that kind of shifted everything for me,” Brown confessed.

Brown’s arrest made national headlines, which led to college coaches that had shown an interest in him suddenly pulling back. His upcoming participation in the McDonald’s All-American Game was even put in doubt.

“From that moment on,” he said, “I told myself that if I’m gonna make decisions on my journey, I’m gonna be in the driver’s seat, and I’m gonna do it on my terms, and I’m just gonna live with those results.”

Brown totally changed his approach to picking a school, and he landed on Cal-Berkeley because of its reputation for strong academics and a liberal doctrine that allowed students to speak their minds, its proximity to Silicon Valley and a basketball team that was on the come-up.

Cal wasn’t even on Brown’s list before his arrest happened, but as the saying goes, everything happens for a reason. He’s obviously gone on to a fantastically successful NBA career, but he’s also been a beacon in the community, something that was no doubt helped by going to Cal and interning at a venture capital firm.

Brown’s story is an example for anyone, and especially young people, that even the toughest situations in life can be overcome with the right mindset.