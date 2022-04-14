“Why do Big Men like Kevin Durant insist on wearing low tops despite their injury troubles?”: Fans react to the 15th iteration of the Nets superstar’s signature shoes

Kevin Durant may lie about his height – his feet however tell no lies.

Wearing size 15 sneakers, Kevin Durant wears literal boats on his feet. His legs look like the letter L, literally. To support them, Nike makes custom sneakers that support big men. They have been doing them for 15 years, every season he’s been in the league.

For the starting few years, KD’s sneakers rocked the basketball world. He could not do any wrong with the models and the colorways he was approving. And then came the KD 8 with those ugly sock boots, and then everything went down since. Each model progressively became more generic, and the latest iteration looks like it could be off the rack.

Nike Basketball has been surviving on the Jordan Brand revenue for years. It would have been different if Kobes still sold, but after the passing, they pulled out. LeBron’s sell, but some of them still are mid-range.

Kevin Durant debuts the Nike KD 15 at home! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/0QXuUpgf9j — 🏀 #NBAKicks 👟 (@NBAKicks) April 13, 2022

Kevin Durant has almost always had low top shoes – that may be the reason why he’s been injured a lot recently

Big men should not wear low tops – they need all the ankle support they need. But KD and Anthony Davis did not get the memo, because that’s what they prefer. How their physical therapists advise them against it, one has to wonder.

Why do big men insist on wearing low tops with their injury records? — shadygoncray (@shadygonecray) April 13, 2022

That combined with the fact that the shoes are bland does not bode well with sales. The shoe debuted in the most basic colors possible so it doesn’t flatter anything.

Is it just me or do all these shoes look alike… 🥴 — Maybe: Matt 😈⏰ (@D1rkyMaybe) April 13, 2022

Since the KD 8 low tops, the only colorways that have been mildly popular have the Aunt Pearls. The others just look like the Hyper dunks that come out every single year. Don’t really think these ones would set the market on fire, with the way people have been responding to the launch already.

Nobody wears kds anymore 💀 — Mèl (@mel_pesos) April 13, 2022

Something needs to change in Nike Basketball because it’s become really stale.

