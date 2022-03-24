Basketball

“Klay Thompson hasn’t fallen off, he’s just taking the toughest shots of his NBA career!”: Statistic shows why the Warriors’ sharpshooter is shooting a career-low 3-point percentage

"Klay Thompson hasn't fallen off, he's just taking the toughest shots of his NBA career!": Statistic shows why the Warriors' sharpshooter is shooting a career-low 3-point percentage
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
How many Overs in Test match Lahore Day 5: PAK vs AUS remaining overs in 3rd Test at Gaddafi Stadium
Next Article
"That was a PR nightmare for us" - Dana White reflects on the infamous fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov
NBA Latest Post
"Klay Thompson hasn't fallen off, he's just taking the toughest shots of his NBA career!": Statistic shows why the Warriors' sharpshooter is shooting a career-low 3-point percentage
“Klay Thompson hasn’t fallen off, he’s just taking the toughest shots of his NBA career!”: Statistic shows why the Warriors’ sharpshooter is shooting a career-low 3-point percentage

Warriors’ Klay Thompson is shooting the career-lowest percentage from the deep this season, and this…