Refusing To Fork Over Hundreds For Chris Brown, Shaquille O’Neal Gets Roasted By Daughter Taahirah For Trying To Emulate Him

Having Shaquille O’Neal as a father must be a fun experience. We’ve all seen how his larger-than-life personality comes across on TV, and it turns out he’s exactly the same at home. His children have done a great service to the public by documenting his antics, and his daughter Taahirah has provided us with the latest example of how funny he is behind the scenes.

She posted a video on her Instagram account, claiming he refused to buy her tickets to a Chris Brown concert, and instead danced for her, similar to what Brown would’ve done at his concerts. Now Shaq is a sensational dancer, and moves very well for a man who stands 7-foot-1 and 325 lbs.

The video showed Shaq faking applying some oil on his hands before bursting into what looked like an impromptu dance sequence. And what a sequence it was. For nearly a minute, the big fella proceeded to show off moves that might make Chris Brown jealous, all while his daughter tried her hardest not to laugh at what she was seeing.

She clearly wasn’t very impressed with his moves, as she captioned the video, “I asked y’all Uncle for some @chrisbrownofficial tickets. He talking about we got Chris Brown at home. COME GET HIM.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taahirah (@taahirahoneal)

Of course, Taahirah wasn’t the only one unimpressed by what she saw. Two of Shaq’s kids, Me’Arah and Myles, took to the comments section to express their disbelief at what they were watching. Me’Arah commented twice, first saying, “absolutely not,” and then “g im crying” to try and summarize her reaction to her father’s borderline sensual moves.

Mylse, who’s a regular in the music scene with his father, instead asked Taahirah for the video, and commented, “Bro send me this video.”

Of course, Shaq, being a musician himself, probably didn’t stop his daughter from seeing Breezy live, and just made the video for a few laughs. In fact, it would be a little weird if he disapproved of his children going to concerts, largely because Myles has a music career of his own.

He knows that there are very few experiences in the world that come close to that of seeing your favorite artists live, and in all honesty, he probably did get Taahirah tickets to see Chris Brown live.