Jaylen Brown’s 9 Year Old ‘Teacher’ Tweet Resurfaces, Hours After Signing NBA’s Largest Deal at $304,000,000: “Look Me Up in Cobb County Jail”

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have had quite a bit to smooth over in the last couple of years. The 26-year-old was arguably their best player during the 2022 NBA Finals and has only gotten better since. Despite that, Brown kept popping up in trade rumors, something he publicly admitted to be irked by. That being said, after nearly a month of negotiating, the two-time All-Star recently set all that aside to sign the NBA’s largest deal with the Celtics, a five-year, $304,000,000 supermax deal. With an average salary of $60,800,000 per season now, Brown is among the highest earners in the NBA. Amidst his brilliant achievement, a tweet from nine years ago resurfaced, which had his teacher’s shocking prediction about him.

Brown’s salary is beyond massive. It also comes with a trade kicker (a percentage of the contract awarded as a bonus to the player in case of a trade), which is fully guaranteed. However, there is no player option in the contract.

Jaylen Brown’s teacher had a dark prediction for him when he was 17 years old

Jaylen Brown is often one of the smartest people in any room. He had a 3.1 GPA in school, an internship from NASA, and is even learning different languages, already being fluent in Spanish while trying to learn Arabic.

All that is to say, by all accounts, Brown was a brilliant student before his time in the NBA. Yet, as he revealed in a tweet in 2014, his teacher didn’t think he would have the ability to even earn a living as a free individual. Take a look at his post below.

“My teacher said she will look me up in the Cobb county jail in 5 years .. Wow”

As soon as Brown signed his contract with the Boston Celtics, fans immediately went back to this tweet and congratulated him in the comment section. Admittedly, the Celtics star doesn’t seem like the type of person to hold grudges. Despite that, it is likely that this one felt pretty good for him.

Brown doesn’t blame his teacher

When the incident with his teacher happened, Brown was a junior at Wheeler High in the Cobb County district in Georgia. Years after the incident, the Celtics star would be asked about how he felt on the matter and if it still bothered him. As per Boston.com, here is what he said in 2019.

“I don’t really want to get into what happened because I want to leave it in the past where it belongs… I let it be the past.

In Georgia, the education system isn’t the best, so I don’t really put too much blame on the teacher. It is what it is. When you have one teacher handling 35 kids in one class, it’s tough. A lot of teachers go through stuff and take a lot of crap out there all day, so who knows what was going through her mind that day when she said that.”

