“Ja Morant is at 149.3 million, Steph Curry at 88M and Giannis at 46.2M”: Grizzlies superstar breaks yet another social media views record for the NBA

Ja Morant breaks another social media views record for the NBA and this time he has done it in the Playoffs.

If somebody said that a 22-year-old, under 6’3 point guard from Memphis would garner the NBA the most views on social media, that too during the Playoffs, Mike Conley would certainly laugh it off a year or two ago. But Ja Morant has really done it.

When the 1st time All-Star had a jaw-dropping, highlight-filled game against the Spurs in March where he recorded a franchise-record of 52 points, the NBA announced that he generated more than 80 million views across the NBA’s social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Ja Morant’s crazy buzzer-beater against the Spurs generated 42.1 million views on Instagram, making it NBA’s most-viewed Instagram video EVER. Following his 52-point game, @JaMorant-related content had more than 80 million views across the @NBA‘s socials. pic.twitter.com/yjo5BVng9O — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 2, 2022

That highlight-reel eventually became the most viewed NBA Instagram video of all time. But that was just the beginning of things to follow, which would prove the 3rd year player to already be a superstar in the league.

Ja Morant defied all odds in becoming a superstar in the NBA from a no-star recruit in high school and now he’s reaping the rewards

It’s one thing to be a prodigy or a 5-star recruit or a high school and college sensation and make it big as soon as you come into the NBA. However, after going unranked by most recruiting agencies after high school, getting selected as the number 2 Draft pick and then making it among the league’s best players is just unreal.

Morant would still not stop, the point guard who scored 47 points on the Warriors to draw the Western Conference Semi-finals series at 1-1, has become the most viewed player on social media in the 2022 Playoffs.

Yes, that’s right, not the best shooter in the world, not the unstoppable 2021 Finals MVP, not the Point God who went 14/14 in a Playoffs game, but a lean, high-flying guard who has some of the nastiest moves is the most viewed basketball player of the post-season until date.

Which players have generated the most views on the @NBA’s social-media platforms during the playoffs? 1. Ja Morant, 149.3M

2. Steph Curry, 88.M

3. Jayson Tatum, 56M

4. Chris Paul, 48.8M

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 46.2M Morant’s dunk against the Wolves has generated 44M views. pic.twitter.com/tB78e0xA4m — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 5, 2022

