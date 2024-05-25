Jaylen Brown’s All-NBA Snub Earns Sympathy from Lou Williams Following 64-win Season

Jaylen Brown fell victim to one of the biggest snubs of the year as the All-NBA teams were recently announced. While his teammate Jayson Tatum made his third consecutive All-NBA First Team, Brown was robbed of an opportunity to make his first. On the recent episode of Run It Back, Lou Williams discussed the snub while making a strong case for the Celtics star as a deserving player for a spot on the team.

After the game, JB was asked for his comment on the snub at the post-game presser. He said, “We’re two games from the Finals, so honestly, I don’t have the time to give a f**k.” Even though he tried to shrug off the snub, his comment hinted that JB wasn’t pleased with the decision. Reacting to his post-game clip on the show, Williams said that Brown’s reaction is understandable because he has done everything right so far in the season.

"[Jaylen Brown] is obviously upset, and he should be…He deserves credit for the way this team is playing, so for these voters to completely overlook that—what is the message that we're sending?"@TeamLou23 on Jaylen Brown's All-NBA snub. 📺: https://t.co/oxMs3CAEGu pic.twitter.com/wekLu7oqsI — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 24, 2024

On top of that, the Celtics came out of the regular season as the most successful team. So, to put JB out of consideration for such an honor, it’s obvious it was going to strike a nerve with him. Williams said, “He deserves credit for the way this team is playing, so for these voters to completely overlook that, like, what is the message that we’re sending?”

Brown ensured that his emotions were properly conveyed to the decision-makers as he torched the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 with 40 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Unfortunately, it’s too late for Brown for this season, but with outrage over this snub, the voters might not ignore him again if he pulls off something similar. While this was understandably heartbreaking for JB, he can seek comfort knowing his teammates have his back.

Derrick White was surprised over the Jaylen Brown snub

During a courtside postgame conversation, JB’s teammate Derrick White chimed in on the hot topic of discussion. White said that Brown is unreal on the court and with everything he had done in this season, he deserved a spot on the team. According to StatMuse, JB is averaging 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 12 games in the postseason. White said, “He 100 percent got snubbed. He’s been big-time for us all year on both sides of the court. Big-time snub… I don’t get it.”

The 29-year-old also stated during his conversation that JB is a leader on the team who always leads by example. He said, “Whenever there’s a big name or big player, he wanted the challenge. He kind of set the tone for us the whole season and I think he definitely was deserving.”

One way for JB to get over this snub would be to win two more games in the series and then challenge for the NBA title this season.