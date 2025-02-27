Jaylen Brown’s Media-Day Statement About Pistons Resurfaces After Celtics Lose 117–97

Dec 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots a layup against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises this season. After a historically bad season last year, they’ve been on a tear as of late, having just registered their 8th consecutive win, defeating the defending champion Celtics by 20 points.

Fans lit up social media after the win, using a Jaylen Brown interview from media day to mock the reigning Finals MVP and his team.

Now, while Brown didn’t play in last night’s blowout loss, his words about the Pistons stayed in the minds of a lot of fans, and they brought up the interview to remind him how wrong he was.

The original interview was about how Brown planned to display leadership this season, and he used the example of the unfortunate Pistons to explain his case.

He spoke about how “leadership” means different things to different people and how, in his case, he might prefer Boston’s bench players against “weaker” opponents. He explained that sacrificing his stats for the second unit to get their confidence up would be the best way he’d lead the team.

Using the example of Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser, Brown had said, “A night we playing, don’t mean to disrespect them but, the Detroit Pistons who have struggled over the last year or two, we gonna play through Payton, let him go for 30.”

“Play through Sam, let him shoot 10 threes tonight. We gonna still win the game,” he continued.

Of course, after losing to the same Pistons by 20, the internet dug up his interview and had a field day.

Looking back on this after the Pistons beat the Celtics by 20 lmao https://t.co/F0Jf1IPrhP — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 27, 2025

While the Pistons did get the better of the Cs last night, they still lost the season series 3-1. And in their first matchup of the season, Jaylen Brown’s words came true, to some extent.

On the 26th of October, the Pistons lost 124-118 to the Cs, and some part of Brown’s game plan was in full effect on the court. He only notched up 24 points on 6-24 from the field, but Payton Pritchard netted 19 points in 19 minutes.

In that game, Brown’s leadership plan worked to perfection, and despite a poor shooting night for him, the Celtics emerged victorious.