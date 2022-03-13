“Jayson Tatum, appreciate that man!”: Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga thanks the Celtics’ star for his tweet, would look to impress him in person on Wednesday

Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga appreciates the tweet from Jayson Tatum, is surprised Tatum knows of him

The Golden State Warriors went on to beat the Milwaukee Bucks at home last night. Coming in with a 6-game winning streak, the defending champions thought they could take advantage of the Warriors’ struggles. They put the clamps on Stephen Curry, thinking that stopping him on just 8 points would win them the game. However, they’d forgotten about the rest of the team.

Klay Thompson went off for a season-high 38 points, Jordan Poole scored 30, and Andrew Wiggins added 21 points. Jonathan Kuminga came up with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Just like every game, Kuminga did not disappoint last night as well. He showed up and put Grayson Allen on a poster.

This dunk by Jonathan Kuminga is just WOW! Watch Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/nP2BblPfU8 — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga thanks Jayson Tatum for the love, can’t wait to meet on Wednesday

The Boston Celtics make their way to the Bay on Wednesday. Before they faced the Warriors, Jayson Tatum was watching the Bucks-Warriors game tonight. He put out a tweet about Jonathan Kuminga and how well he’s playing.

Kuminga gone be very good for a long time — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 13, 2022

The Warriors played the Celtics once this year, edging a 111-107 win back then. Kuminga just got 4 minutes in the game, where he scored 2 points. Since then, Kuminga has been showing us what he can do and has become a regular in the Dubs’ rotation. He’s been 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in the Warriors’ last 5 games.

Last night, he recorded his second career double-double.

Jonathan Kuminga has his second career double-double with 12 points to go with a career-high 11 rebounds. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 13, 2022

After the game, Kuminga was told about Tatum’s tweet, and he had a very grateful response to the same.

“I really appreciate this tweet. It means a lot… I didn’t expect him to know what I’m doing”

Kuminga appreciated the shoutout from Jayson Tatum 👏 pic.twitter.com/341dD3VRti — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 13, 2022

This one tweet would provide extra fire to JK as he faces Tatum and the Celtics on Wednesday.