“Draymond Green runs his Knu*kle-Drag*ing mouth all game long, but Kyle Anderson gets ejected?”: Memphis Fox13 anchor sends out a racist Tweet against Warriors star forward

Kyle Anderson’s ejection in Game 3 pulls a lot of comparison with Draymond Green and his antics against the match officials, referees get blamed for siding with the Dubs.

Game 3 of the Warriors Grizzlies might not have been as close of an encounter as the first 2 games were, but it had all the similar moments and actions that make the game lively in this “soft era” of basketball.

Apart from the Poole–Morant incident, which was too dirty even for the Playoffs, there was a moment in the game where a player would get ejected, making it the 3rd straight game of the series that saw suspension.

Kyle Anderson was called for an offensive foul with 6:19 left in the game for discarding Jordan Poole on a drive to the rim. SlowMo’s reaction to the foul was not at all an overreaction, but still, he got his first technical foul almost immediately after the foul call.

similar plays here with similar levels of contact. poole sells the contact much better than clarke, and gets the whistle (i support no call on 1st play) anderson’s alley-oop would have cut it to 14, the two technicals and a score on the next possession made it a 20 point margin pic.twitter.com/7oHgFxnbxH — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) May 8, 2022

Soon he got a second technical for rightfully arguing the first call and the internet went wild, even if he’s staying in the game might not have had as much effect on the result.

Kyle Anderson suffers an unnecessary ejection and NBA Twitter criticizes Draymond Green but a Fox13 News anchor crosses the line

As Anderson continued to voice his displeasure before the technical free throws when he was popped for the second technical and saw himself leaving the game with just over 6 minutes remaining and his team 16 points behind.

NBA Twitter went wild in raising their voice for their beloved Grizzlies player citing Draymond Green as an example who cries to referees after every call.

Kyle Anderson was ejected for 1/16th of what Draymond Green does every single game. — Memphis Grizzlies Uniforms (@GrizzUnis) May 8, 2022

Jeff Van Gundy is absolutely right. Replace Kyle Anderson with Draymond Green, and he for sure gets an explanation. — ⁶ (@OVOLakeShow) May 8, 2022

Draymond Green should be thrown out of every game if what Kyle Anderson did was grounds to get ejected. — Don Knock (@DonKnock) May 8, 2022

But there was a Tweet from Joey Sulipeck of Fox 13 Memphis that was over the line in all forms of decency.

Emotions are high right now among teams and fans over the play in question but this right here? @joeysulipeck – unacceptable. — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) May 8, 2022

Here’s the meaning of the term that he used.

For those who don’t know origins of knuckle dragger. So @joeysulipeck – explain yourself. pic.twitter.com/lvW7fG8FJ9 — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) May 8, 2022

That particular handle does not exist on Twitter anymore and the person might well be punished for his racist comment already but this will still ignite something much bigger than basketball. It didn’t have to go that route, this series was already too great for another controversy.

