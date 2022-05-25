“Jayson Tatum beat everyone but Kobe Bryant to this incredible achievement!”: Celtics star closes in on 1500 playoff points ahead of Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals

In a manner reminiscent of his idol Kobe Bryant, Jayson Tatum has taken over in multiple playoff games even as a youngster

With today’s announcement of this season’s All-NBA teams, Jayson Tatum‘s status in the league at age 24 was made clear. Tatum has developed into arguably a top 5 player in the league, an impressive feat considering his relative inexperience.

Tatum has carried on his impressive showings to the post-season too. With the Celtics merely 2 wins away from a Finals appearance, the pressure is mounting on Tatum and Co.

Tatum has answered the call on several occasions for the Celtics. His outburst against the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semis was just another example.

Tatum was drafted by the Celtics in the 2017 NBA draft with the 3rd overall pick. He came into a Celtics team with a young core and was soon joined by superstar Kyrie Irving.

Also Read: “Jayson Tatum, how much does it mean to you?”: Celtics’ star took on Kobe Bryant’s challenge as he exploded in Game 6 to force a Game 7 against the Bucks

The young Celtics along with veterans like Al Horford and Marcus Morris made a few inroads in the playoffs, even making the Conference Finals in 2018.

This, therefore, isn’t Tatum’s first deep postseason run or his breakout in the Playoff environment.

How do the records of Jayson Tatum and Kobe Bryant compare at age 24?

Tatum’s ascendance aligning with Boston having a competitive team resulted in him being part of deep playoff runs from early in his career.

In a manner reminiscent of his idol Kobe Bryant, Tatum also took over in playoff games even as a youngster. In fact, if Tatum adds 14 points in Game 5 versus the Heat he would become the fastest player not named Kobe to score 1500 postseason points.

Jayson Tatum is 24 years and 83 days old on Wednesday and enters Game 5 with 1,486 career postseason points. With 14 points, he would be the 2nd-youngest to 1,500 postseason points all-time, trailing only Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/6FaYCPW1pB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 25, 2022

Playing in his third Conference Finals already, Tatum has made quite the Playoff resume already. With their young core maturing, the Celtics are a true contender this time around.

Winning a ring and getting a Finals MVP trophy isn’t beyond the realm of imagination for Tatum. With 6 strong showings, Tatum and the Celtics can be champions. And Tatum, a “veteran” of 5 Playoff runs must already be licking his lips at the proposition.

Also Read: “The energy is about to shift”: When Jaylen Brown accurately predicted the turnaround in fortunes for the Boston Celtics this season