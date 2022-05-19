“Jayson Tatum, how much does it mean to you?”: Celtics’ star took on Kobe Bryant’s challenge as he exploded in Game 6 to force a Game 7 against the Bucks

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum used Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks as the perfect time to take on Kobe Bryant’s challenge to him

Among the modern-day ballers, Jayson Tatum is one of the stars on whom Kobe‘s presence was most felt. From his mid-range exploits to his competitive spirit, Tatum has strived to emulate the standards set by his idol.

Although he dons Celtic green, Tatum has never underplayed the respect he has for the former Laker great.

Another area where the two find similar ground is the impression they left on the big stage at a young age. Tatum joined an elite list after he scored 21 points in the first half against the Miami Heat. He became only the 5th player in NBA history to have 40 or more playoff games with at least 20 points before turning 25.

Jayson Tatum is now just the 5th player in NBA History to have 40 or more playoff games with 20+ points before the age of 25. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/vgvGIxmfyH — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 18, 2022

Tatum joined Kobe, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwyane Wade in this club. However, this wasn’t even the highlight of his playoff career so far. That arguably took place in Game 6, against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

How did Kobe Bryant influence Jayson Tatum for his Game 6 performance?

Known for his “Mamba Mentality” and his ability to take over when the pressure mounts, Kobe is an example in thriving under the bright lights. Kobe was also known for challenging and helping younger stars push beyond their limits and he had a message for Tatum too.

“How much does it mean to you?”

Such was the impact of Kobe’s challenge, that Tatum wore it to the court for the crucial Game 6 versus the Bucks. And boy did he show the world how much he wanted it.

Jayson Tatum drops 46 points to force a Game 7 — in a black snakeskin Air Jordan 36 honoring Kobe Bryant and his challenge to @JayTatum0: “How much does it mean to you?” pic.twitter.com/X2l4RCXFIN — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 14, 2022

Tatum had an explosive offensive game and turned up with 46 points on the defending champions. His exploits helped the Celtics force Game 7 and eventually win a grueling series against the Bucks.

Representing Kobe and his Mamba mentality, Tatum surely proved himself worthy of consideration as a superstar and silenced a lot of doubters. This was arguably the best playoff game in his young career and sent out a message to the entire NBA regarding his abilities.

Tatum would hope to add to his statistical development while taking the Celtics to a first Championship in 14 seasons by the culmination of this series.