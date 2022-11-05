HomeSearch

Jayson Tatum Channels his Inner “James Harden” and Passes Larry Bird with Stunning Record

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Sat Nov 05 2022

Images from USA Today Sports

Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to a bright start. They battled against a tough Chicago Bulls team to win 123-119 tonight. He scored a cool 36 points and it is starting to look normal.

Tatum’s scoring prowess meant that he passed a certain Celtics to stand atop a special list. He now has the most points of any Celtic in the first 8 games of the season. And who did he pass? Larry Bird, of course.

JT has been breaking a lot of Larry’s records and we think we are in for a special season. Analysts have already talked about how the floor for Tatum this season could be a 30-point night and it is looking more and more likely as games pass.

Jayson Tatum breaks one Larry Bird record and ties another

History maker. Recordbreaker. Tatum is rewriting Celtics lore with each passing day. In a tough Eastern Conference, they will be reliant on the dazzling star to redeem themselves for a trip to the NBA Finals. Too soon to call it?  We don’t think so.

Tonight was just another routine night for Jayson.

Free Throws galore as the DeRozan and Tatum duel it out

Although, the contest was close and the two superstars dueled it out. A tough battle but one whose storyline was free-throws. Yes, free throws. Not one vs ones or chippy altercations but free throws.

Where’s James Harden when you need him? Both DeRozan and Tatum took over 20 free throws. Jayson’s FTA tonight was the highest of his career.

Perhaps it took some mental fortitude at the charity stripe to win this game. And it was a good one. Both stars were at their fiery best. A shoutout to DeeBo, the Los Angeles native was special tonight. He gave it his all.

But tonight, we are all gonna be singing Jayson Tatum’s praises and Celtics fans will sleep soundly tonight.

