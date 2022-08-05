“Jayson Tatum did Deuce just like Andrew Wiggins did him in the Finals!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Celtics’ star sending his 4-year-old son’s shot out of the gym

Celtics star Jayson Tatum was recently spotted at a training camp with son Deuce, where he bullied his 4-year-old son

The NBA offseason is one of the worst times of the year for people who love catching daily basketball action. The four and a half months of offseason feel like an eternity. However, this is the perfect time for players to work on their skills and develop the part of the game that was lacking.

Often, players host camps for kids and aspiring hoopers. This gives them an opportunity to work out with actual NBA players and learn from them. Jayson Tatum attended a camp at St. Louis with his 4-year-old son Deuce Tatum. The father-son combo is a delight for all the fans, and they sure had everyone’s attention at the camp as well.

NBA players sometimes don’t know when to turn off their competitive switch. The same happened with JT as he showed no mercy to his 4-year-old.

NBA Twitter reacts to Deuce and Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum loves his son a lot. So much that he’s already teaching the 4-year-old how hard life is. In the basketball camp, Deuce was on his way to score a basket, when JT pulled up from behind, towered over him, and blocked his shot ruthlessly.

Needless to say, the clip became viral on social media, and NBA Twitter had a blast talking about the same.

So basically Deuce is Andrew Wiggins’ grandson https://t.co/RCzPOaFWt3 — Javs (@jvayeras) August 5, 2022

This is the first thing Deuce is gonna talk about on draft night 😂😂😂. “My dad sent my shot packin and I been grindin ever since.” LOL — Julian Mitchell (@j_mitchell25) August 4, 2022

There’s something about swatting a little kid that you just can’t resist https://t.co/vp3nmAEnDN — Jesse Wong (@RealJesseWong) August 5, 2022

At this moment it was personal. pic.twitter.com/ex3fJ1zlpg — Onlyone (@OnlyOneMondo) August 5, 2022

They need to learn from young age , NO EASY BUCKETS 😂 https://t.co/izW9QpMiFM — Alex (@feitanx__) August 5, 2022

I guess Tatum’s actions won him a lot of brownie points with dad Twitter.