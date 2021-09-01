“Jayson Tatum is bulking up the same way Giannis Antetokounmpo did”: Gym photos of the Celtics’ star stun fans as JT bulks up for the upcoming season

Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum stuns the internet with his gym photos, shows massive muscle gains in preparation for the upcoming season

Jayson Tatum completed his fourth season in the league recently. Though he hasn’t played for that long, Tatum has had some incredible performances giving us a glimpse of a superstar in the making.

The 2020-21 season was a rather disappointing season for the Celtics. The team had clearly underperformed according to expectations. However, they managed to somehow scrape through the play-in tournament with Tatum’s 50-point performance.

On the contrary, Tatum had a great season on an individual basis. The 2x All-Star averaged 26.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 1.2 SPG on a 45.9% shooting from the field, 38.6% from beyond the arc, and 86.8% from the free-throw line. Recently, Tatum was trending on various social media platforms for his physical transformation. The Celtics star seems to have packed 15-20 pounds of muscle this off-season.

Jayson Tatum undergoes a drastic physical change

The 23-year old looks buff in his latest pictures on social media, indicating he has been spending a lot of time in the weight room. Tatum looks much more muscular and toned from his rookie days.

The Celtics star seems to have to put in the extra time in the gym. Tatum had a bitter-sweet season this year. Though the Celtics were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, Tatum had some incredible performances. His 60-point performance against the Spurs was a masterpiece becoming the only player since Larry Bird to torch a 60-point performance in franchise history. The 23-year old helped the Celtics overcome a 32-point deficit during the game.

The Celtics faced the Nets in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, with the odds in favor of the Big 3 in Brooklyn. However, Tatum’s 50-point performance in Game 3 helped the Cs avoid a sweep.

Tatum’s transformation from his rookie years is nothing short of impressive. The Celtics star definitely has the work ethic to make him a future superstar.

The Boston Celtics have made several changes during the current 2020-21 off-season. The team parted ways with Kemba Walker in exchange for veteran Al Hofard, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick. The Celtics also hired Ime Udoka as their new head coach. Recently, the team also signed Dennis Schroder on a 1-year $5.9M deal. It should be worth watching how all these changes impact the Celtics and Tatum, as they prepare to make a deep playoff run.