“Jayson Tatum Is Getting Me a Car? He Lyin’!”: Jaylen Brown Calls Out All-Star Teammate for Fake Promises After Face Injury

The Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum suffered a huge setback during their match against the Philadelphia 76ers. Superstar Jaylen Brown was forced to leave the match after suffering an injury.

Brown has been in fine form, averaging 27 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game. A force that will be sorely missed in the Celtics’ roster.

So, Tatum decided he would try and cheer his teammate up. He has promised to buy him a new car, although Jaylen is having a hard time believing it.

Also Read: “Make Sure You Say Jaylen Brown’s MF Name”: Kendrick Perkins Wants Celtics 6ft 6” Guard to Be Respected Like Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown doesn’t believe Jayson Tatum is going to buy him a new car

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been a heck of a duo for the Celtics this season. The two men have been on fire, leading Gang Green to the first seed in the East.

Unfortunately, an injury to Brown has now put a temporary dent in Boston’s plans. Having suffered a facial fracture, many fans and teammates alike are worried for the two-time All-Star. As such, JT has decided to make him feel better by promising to buy him a car.

However, Jaylen believes that his superstar teammate is clearly lying.

“Jayson Tatum. I’m getting a car???… He lyin.” 😂 Jaylen Brown calls out JT after he told the media he was going to get him a car after his facial fracture 😂 🚗 pic.twitter.com/mE7zHCztWV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2023

A bit harsh from Brown. But who other than he would no Tatum best? After all, they’re both the heart and soul of this Celtics team.

Tatum and Brown could lead the Celtics back to the NBA Finals

It’s pretty obvious that this Boston Celtics team is capable of going all the way. They currently are the best team in the league and look all set to make a run to the NBA Finals yet again. However, they will be heavily reliant on both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Jayson Tatum (102 PTS) and Jaylen Brown (98) are the first pair of @celtics teammates to each score 90+ points over the team’s first 4 games of a season since Kevin Garnett (95) and Paul Pierce (90) in 2007-08. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/KLla1IVxFL — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 30, 2020

It will be interesting to see just what the future holds for the Celtics. Safe to say that both Jayson and Jaylen will be integral to their success.

Also Read: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Set New Scoring Record As Celtics Blow Brooklyn Nets Out 139-86