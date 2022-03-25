“Jayson Tatum is going to be the next face of the league!”: Bradley Beal and Draymond Green talk about the Celtics’ star’s bright future

Bradley Beal joins Draymond Green on his podcast, and the two discuss Jayson Tatum and the potential he has

The Boston Celtics are red-hot right now. After having a slow start to their season, they’ve turned things around in 2022, and are on a tear. Having an 18-21 start to the season, the Celtics looked like they were in trouble. However, they’re 28-7 in their last 35 contests and have turned things around completely.

Major credit for the same goes to Jayson Tatum. The 24-year-old has been the key driving force behind the Celtics’ success in 2022. Tatum averaged a respectable 25.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists from October-February. However, he’s been on a tear in March. He’s averaging 33.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on a 53.6/46.7/90.4 shooting split. This has resulted in the Celtics going 10-1 in the 11 games they’ve played this month.

When Bradley Beal sat down with Draymond Green, the two had to discuss JT because of all that was between them. Both Beal and Green had high praise for the Celtics’ forward.

Bradley Beal believes Jayson Tatum is going to be the next face of the NBA

Growing up together in St. Louis, Missouri, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal were always close, even since they were little. Going to the same high school, Beal always knew Tatum was headed for greatness.

During his time on the Draymond Green show, DG talked to Beal about Tatum. Beal said that he knew JT was headed for greatness, but to see it happen as fast as it is, it’s crazy.

Draymond Green also talked about Tatum, and how he’s seen the Celtics’ star grow since his rookie season. Last year, Green and Tatum were teammates in Tokyo, and they got to know each other better. Green stands by the notion presented by Beal, and knows Tatum has what it takes. If JT can continue his hot performance in the playoff as well, his name would get ranked much higher on the ‘next face of the league’ list.

Often, when we talk about the next dace of the league, we discuss names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, or Luka Doncic. Maybe it’s time we look at Boston and pick Tatum in the conversation as well.