Basketball

“If Russell Westbrook is not your cup of tea, don’t watch him”: Bradley Beal gives a detailed account of playing with the former MVP in Washington

"If Russell Westbrook is not your cup of tea, don't watch him": Bradley Beal gives a detailed account of playing with the former MVP in Washington
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"When Michael Jordan realized his teammates weren't just moving mannequins for jerseys": Bulls head coach Phil Jackson instilled the championship mentality in MJ
Next Article
‘Michael Jordan, someday you might be as good as Earl Monroe’: How Jerry Krause instigated the Bulls legend and laid the foundation for a feud
NBA Latest Post
‘Michael Jordan, someday you might be as good as Earl Monroe’: How Jerry Krause instigated the Bulls legend and laid the foundation for a feud
‘Michael Jordan, someday you might be as good as Earl Monroe’: How Jerry Krause instigated the Bulls legend and laid the foundation for a feud

Michael Jordan and Jerry Krause were part of the Chicago Bulls organization which won 6…