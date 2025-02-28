“Jayson Tatum Is More Like Wing Tim Duncan”: Paul Pierce Claims Being a Celtic Is Why 26 Y/O Star Is “Underappreciated”

For some reason, the general public refuses to give Jayson Tatum the appreciation he deserves. Fresh off the heels of an NBA championship, Tatum is still overlooked in many discussions regarding the league’s best. Hall-of-Fame forward Paul Pierce knows the exact reason.

Tatum recently addressed the media to voice his frustration regarding his underappreciation throughout the league.

Fans constantly place Tatum as the bud of the joke on social media. Although he remains focused on team success, the appreciation for his skills is something he would love to experience.

Former Celtics stars Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce discussed Tatum’s comments on the recent episode of TICKET & THE TRUTH. Pierce didn’t waste any time in stating the true reason for disrespect toward Tatum is due to the team he plays for.

“It’s cause he plays for Boston,” Pierce said without hesitation. “It’s just what it is. Boston is the most hated team in all of basketball for sure. Even Larry Bird was underappreciated.”

Pierce resonated with Tatum’s frustration. He certainly has the accolades to fight for the title of the best player in the NBA. Tatum has appeared in the Conference Finals in 5 of his 7 seasons.

He is a four-time All-NBA member and six-time All-Star. However, the Celtics legend believes playing for Boston is detrimental to Tatum’s perception with fans.

He also dove into Tatum’s play style which isn’t as electric as players such as Anthony Edwards. Instead, Pierce attests, “He’s more like the wing Tim Duncan.”

Garnett didn’t provide any pushback in Pierce’s assessment as he stated Tatum isn’t a flashy player. That isn’t a bad thing since he performs whenever he steps on the court. Garnett believes the outside noise doesn’t matter since Tatum is on pace to be one of the all-time greats.

Regardless, Garnett and Pierce’s opinions on Tatum aren’t the only ones from notable figures around the sport.

Gilbert Arenas believes the NBA should push Tatum as the face of the league

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas shares Garnett’s sentiment that Tatum isn’t a flashy player. However, that doesn’t prevent him from believing the NBA should be pushing Tatum as one of the faces of the league.

“He’s got the looks for the ladies, I mean, there’s no outside drama from him, he should be somebody that they would push,” Arenas said while comparing Tatum’s track record to LeBron James.

Tatum certainly has the respect of former players of the sport, which should outweigh the opinions of fans. Coaches around the league have heaps of praise to offer to the Celtics superstar, including Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic.

“[Tatum] is the best player on the best team in the NBA,” Rajakovic said following the Raptors’ recent loss to the Celtics.

"That guy is the best player on the best team in the NBA." – Raptors HC Darko Rajaković with high praise for Jayson Tatum 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hOduF5QqgE — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2025

It is impossible to deny how great of a player Tatum truly is. Although some fans won’t give him the respect he deserves, he certainly receives it within NBA circles.