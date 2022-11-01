HomeSearch

“That’s Not Me!”: Skip Bayless Hilariously Left Infuriated After Shannon Sharpe’s Halloween Infused Prank

Tonoy Sengupta
|Tue Nov 01 2022

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe

Credits: USA Today

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless are easily one of the best duos in sports news television right now. Sure, the guys on Inside the NBA are pretty darn nice, but behind them, we’d say that these two are perhaps the best. Despite being friends off the show though, while they’re on it, they couldn’t be greater enemies.

Oftentimes, viewers will find Skip Bayless hammering away at LeBron James like he is a nail that’s been sticking out. And of course, Sharpe being the massive fan of the king that he is, will be looking to stop Bayless’s campaign of terror.

Now, trolling on this show is a major constant, but it doesn’t just come from their debates. No, sometimes the two just want to pull each other’s leg in the most hilarious way possible.

And the theme of Halloween, they’ve done it yet again.

“Skip Bayless vs Skip Bayless!”: Shannon Sharpe leaves Skip Bayless speechless and enraged after his hilarious prank

This caricature of himself that Skip Bayless has created of himself for television doesn’t seem to like being mocked in any way. In fact, he seems to rather despise it.

So, when you’re the arch-nemesis of this very same caricature, how do you best pull their leg?

Well, here is how Shannon Sharpe pulled it off.

That mask sure has far more detail on it than most would even think of. In fact, you can probably see all the wrinkles at just the right level of depth.

And to top it all off, it has exactly the level of a cartoonish look you’d need out of this type of art.

Simply magnificent!

 

Who is Skip Bayless’s favorite player in the NBA?

At this point, it is pretty well-known which players Skip hates – almost everybody in the league, especially when it comes to the superstars of the NBA.

So out of the sheer number of superstars right now, who is the lucky man he actually likes?

Well…

Yep, it’s Kevin Durant. A bit of a weak point for a trash talker too right now, considering they’ve started out this season just 2-5.

But hey, given Steve Nash’s recent firing, perhaps that will change sooner than the NBA community expects.

