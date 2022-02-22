“Kawhi Leonard has scored less points than 6 people in how own draft class?!”: How the NBA75 superstar has scored less points than Kemba Walker and Tobias Harris

Kawhi Leonard has scored less points than the likes of Kemba Walker, Tobias Harris, and Nikola Vuvevic in his NBA career.

Kawhi Leonard is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to have come out from the 2010s. At merely 30 years of age, the Clippers superstar has won two Finals MVPs to go along with two titles, while also winning the Defensive Player of the year award, an honor that is usually reserved for bigs in the league, history-wise.

NBA fans of today know Leonard as a man who can score from quite nearly everywhere on the court. His mid-range is perhaps his best asset (65.9% in the Playoffs last season) and he is more than capable of stepping outside of the arc while also barreling to the rim with his massive shoulders to draw contact.

Also read: “Michael Jordan pounded on Chuck Daly’s door to get a rematch in golf”: NBA75 legend pestered the Pistons head coach for a round of golf after losing to him the day before

However, while he’s turned up the scoring these past few years, it’s important to remember that he was more of a ‘one side of the ball’ type player in his formative years.

This has led to quite the wild fact surrounding the total number of points he’s scored since being drafted in 2011.

Kawhi Leonard has scored less points than 6 players in his draft.

Despite being the most successful player in his 2011 NBA Draft class, Kawhi Leonard has scored less than 6 other players in that same draft class of his.

Also read: “Kyrie and KD, you’ve gotta switch!”: Cam Thomas coaches up Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on NBA 2K after they give up 18 points and lose during All-Star weekend

Kemba Walker leads the way with 14,414 points, Kyrie Irving 2nd with 13,631, Klay Thompson 3rd with 12,268, Nikola Vucevic with 12,210, Tobias Harris with 11,970, and Jimmy Butler with 11,873.

Kawhi Leonard trails Butler but nearly 800 points as he’s scored 11,085. The biggest reason for this is of course, load management. Leonard was quite the ‘revolutionist’ when he started to sit out games that did not matter in the regular season and this has taken a toll on his overall career stats.

He has played over 70 games only once in his career, that being his 2015-16 NBA season. His previous two seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers have seen him take the floor merely 109 times in the regular season and with him being out with a torn ACL, it’s extremely unlikely we see him take to the floor at all this season.