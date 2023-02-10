May 1989; Chicago,IL, USA: FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) during the 1988-89 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Pistons at Chicago Stadium. The Pistons defeated the Bulls 4 games to 2. Mandatory Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest ever to play the sport of basketball. In fact, he’s considered the Greatest of All-Time(GOAT) by a lot of fans and players alike. Jordan entered the league as a 21-year-old. He was drafted in 1984 by the Chicago Bulls as the third overall pick.

In his fifteen-season NBA career, His Airness won six NBA Championships, six NBA Finals MVPs, five NBA MVPs, and countless other accolades. After winning his first three championships, Jordan retired in his prime to go pursue a career in baseball. However, he made a return after seventeen months away from the sport. Even after playing a different sport for an extended period, Jordan returned to basketball and won three more championships.

With the AIR trailer out, people are getting more curious about the NBA legend’s childhood.

Where did Michael Jordan grow up?

Michael Jordan was born on February 17th, 1963, at Cumberland Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. MJ was the fourth of five children born to Deloris Jordan and James R. Jordan Sr. Even though MJ was born in Brooklyn, his parents decided to move to Wilmington, North Carolina, when he was just a toddler.

Michael grew up in Wilmington, where his dad worked at an electric plant, and his mom worked at a bank. As a child, MJ played baseball, basketball, and football. He preferred baseball over the other sports, but over the years, his opinion about the same changed.

Jordan attended Emsley A. Laney High School in Wilmington, North Carolina. In 1978, he was cut from the school’s varsity basketball team. Instead of giving up, he kept working on his skills, and grew from 5ft 11″ to 6ft 3″ between 10th and 11th grade.

In 1981, Jordan accepted a scholarship from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hills, where he majored in cultural geography. As a rookie at UNC, MJ hit the game-winning jumper against Georgetown to win the NCAA Championship.

michael jordan at UNC was truly something special pic.twitter.com/aAaKKUXZ3i — buckets (@buckets) February 4, 2023

Michael Jordan’s career stats

Over the course of his career, MJ has been a continuously spectacular player. In high school, MJ averaged 27 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists a contest. Moving to UNC, Jordan averaged 17.7 points on 54.0% shooting, and added 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his three seasons with the Tar Heels.

Moving on to the NBA, Jordan holds the record for the highest career scoring average. His Airness averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals.

His averages and accomplishments are enough to tell us why he’s considered the GOAT.

