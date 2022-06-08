“Jayson Tatum NEEDS to TURN IT UP!” : Stephen A Smith calls out Celtics’ $163 Million man for deflating performances in games 1 and 2 vs Stephen Curry’s Warriors

Stephen A Smith has continued doing what he does through the NBA playoffs: Make incendiary statements.

With the NBA Finals going to the TD Garden at 1-1, the pressure is mounting on the players. Both Warriors and Celtics have had periods of success and swung blows at each other. Now, approaching the big time, it’s clutch time when the stars strive to take their teams to glory.

The Celtics are a younger, inexperienced unit. Their leader, a generational talent by the name of Jayson Tatum. A first-team All-NBA selection already, Tatum has proven to be a solid first option for a contender.

In their first time in the NBA Finals as part of this group, Tatum and the Celtics are under immense pressure from the Warriors dynasty. And to add to that, an external force has piled on in the form of Stephen A Smith.

What did Stephen A have to talk about Jayson Tatum?

Stephen A, on First Take, urged Jayson Tatum to step up. He pointed at Tatum’s below-par efficiency through the series and pressed Tatum to take it up a notch.

Jayson Tatum needs to step up. pic.twitter.com/oyURe2JmcM — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 8, 2022

SAS mentioned how he believes big stars are the ones who step up in the big moments. He went on to state that he includes Tatum in the category of a “big star” and states it as the reason why he has high expectations from Tatum to deliver.

Back in the garden, Tatum would aim to prove SAS right. He has definitely taken the jump to superstardom and is a franchise cornerstone already. With an iconic Finals performance, he can cement himself as a “big star” in the league.

Against a defense that employs Draymond Green, Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins, the task is hard. But again, as SAS said, it is indeed the big stars who need to turn up clutch.

