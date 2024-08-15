Jayson Tatum Not Being Steve Kerr’s ‘Cup of Tea’ Will Lead To Playing Time in 2028 Olympics Says Antonio Daniels

After the treatment Jayson Tatum received while representing Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, many believe that JT may never suit up for his country ever again. But will the Boston Celtics star consider making a comeback if the head coach was someone other than Steve Kerr? Well, Antonio Daniels makes a compelling case for it.

While appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Daniels dove into the Tatum controversy, breaking it down, while also considering his potential return for the 2028 Olympics.

“It should be a no-brainer… Because Steve Kerr is not coaching in 2028. So, that’s the thing. Maybe you weren’t Steve Kerr’s cup of tea. Maybe he doesn’t like your style of play. Maybe you don’t do this enough or you don’t do that. Whatever it may be.”

Daniels also pointed out some of the other stars Kerr passed upon due to his personal preferences. Players like Jalen Brunson, Paolo Banchero, Brandon Ingram, and James Wiseman to name a few.

Daniels emphasized the fact that Jayson Tatum may not have been Kerr’s go-to choice during these Olympics. However, since the Warriors head coach won’t be returning for the 2028 Olympics, that leaves room for JT’s potential return.

“Steve Kerr won’t be the coach in 2028. And that’s the thing. That’s why I like the fact that Jayson Tatum went and did what he did. Things may not have looked the way he wanted them to look but I respect him for how he handled it, as a pro. And then, I would also expect, on the flip side, for him to come back in 2028 and be the first in line.”

Daniels believes and also expects the Celtics forward to use this Olympic experience as fuel and make a comeback for the 2028 squad, only to prove his doubters wrong.

Kerr’s opinionated reasons for benching Tatum

If benching the star player from a team that just won the NBA championship wasn’t enough, then Steve Kerr’s statement on benching Tatum surely did the trick.

Kerr had initially stated his problems and concerns for not playing Tatum.

“[Jayson Tatum] handled it well. I talked to him today before the game, that it may play out this way just with Kevin [Durant] coming back… I felt like an idiot not playing him… [In] a 40-minute game, you can’t play more than 10.”

Given the roster of Team USA, Kerr’s initial statement seemed justified. The squad comprised stars and superstars, who all deserved to be on the floor. However, Kerr’s reasoning for benching Tatum in the finals against France was that he lost the little support he had accumulated so far.

“It’s not about anything Jayson is doing or not doing. It’s just about combinations and the way that group has played together, the way Kevin has filled in since he came back from his injury. It’s just a math problem more than anything.”

Now, as many speculate that JT may never suit up for Team USA, Antonio Daniels feels Kerr’s absence would result otherwise. Let’s see if the Celtics star does indeed change his mind in the next four years.