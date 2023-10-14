Showing Off His Muscular Physique, 51 Y/o Shaquille O’Neal Gives Advice On How To Handle Adversities: “Diamonds Form Under Pressure”

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

At the age of 51, Shaquille O’Neal has made a name for himself as quite the social media influencer. With Instagram being his choice of platform, Big Diesel shares a ton of interesting content, from hilarious videos to the latest news in the NBA. Shaq is really leaning into his persona as a big-time influencer. Additionally, considering he has close to a whopping 32,600,000 followers, Shaq believes it is his duty to help motivate them to be their best selves. As such, he recently shared a video consisting of an assortment of pictures, advising them on how to deal with pressure and adversities.

Growing up in Texas, Shaq had a tough upbringing. Things weren’t exactly great for O’Neal and his family financially as he dealt with a lot of other problems as well. He has often spoken about how he could have turned down the path of delinquency if it weren’t for his stepfather Sgt. Phillip Harrison. But he survived through it all, the pressure, the adversities, and more to become the person he is today. An example he hopes his followers will replicate.

Shaquille O’Neal shares advice on Instagram about how to deal with pressure and adversity

Shaquille O’Neal recently shared a video on Instagram advising his followers on how to deal with pressure and adversity. In addition to the voiceover, the post also features several pictures of Shaq himself. Most notably, there was a picture of his incredible physique as a result of his weight loss journey and a more recent picture of him in his Shaq for President 2024 t-shirt.

The audio in question seems to be AI-generated and provides several analogies about dealing with pressure. From how grapes are crushed to make wine to how diamonds are formed under pressure. However, the key message the four-time NBA Champion is trying to put across has to do with transformation.

He believes that it is important for everyone to remember that when they feel crushed, under pressure, or in darkness, they are in a powerful place. A place that will help them grow and transform into something greater.

“Always remember this, grapes must be crushed to make wine. Diamonds form under pressure. Olives are pressed to release oil. Seeds grow in darkness. So whenever you feel crushed under pressure, pressed, or in darkness, you are in a powerful place of transformation.”

Shaq himself is a perfect example of this. As mentioned earlier, Shaq has been going through his weight loss journey. Along the way, there were several times when he must have felt the weight of pressure or found himself in a dark place. Regardless, he got through it all and is now in a better space both physically and mentally, having lost close to 55 pounds.

Shaq has been spotted wearing a t-shirt advocating himself for the 2024 Presidential election

In recent posts, Shaquille O’Neal has been seen wearing a t-shirt suggesting he might be interested in running for office. A dark blue t-shirt features Shaq’s face and says, “2024, Shaq for President”. It certainly is a curious t-shirt, especially considering he hasn’t even started campaigning, let alone entered his name into the race.

Nevertheless, he has been engaging with his fans online, asking for their support and their vote in the upcoming election. All likely in good jest.

Clearly, at this point in time, Shaq isn’t interested in becoming President. However, things may be different in 2028. Who knows? If he is serious at that time, we might just see his name in the ballot.