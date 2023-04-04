Charles Barkley Shows up in Hilariously Huge Hat to Vouch his Support for San Diego Aztecs! 

As the NCAA championship game tips off between San Diego and the University of Connecticut, all eyes are on the very important game. So much so that the NBA doesn’t have games today. And broadcasters from across the United States are out in full force. This includes our favorite, Charles Barkley.

If you haven’t seen Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA over the last month, don’t worry, he is just fine. He has been actively covering the NCAA tournament and he has given us plenty to laugh about already.

But tonight, it is more about the big game and chuck decided to show up in a suit and a touch of color. To show his support for the San Diego Aztecs, Charles showed up wearing a big red hat. Go Aztecs!

Charles Barkley’s hilariously huge hat makes it clear he is rooting for the San Diego Aztecs.

Charles always roots for the underdogs and when he does he does so with pomp and flair. The Phoenix Suns legend has cut his teeth in broadcasting for over two decades and we can tell he knows how to work up a crowd.

Chuck is going with the Aztecs tonight 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ducgGtVyjM — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

He says, he is going for the underdogs tonight and the crowd erupts. We think Kawhi Leonard, who is a San Diego alum will be happy about it.

They have had a fairy tale run but will Charles Barkley’s support act as voodoo for the Aztecs?

Charles Barkley has been legendary on air

Absolutely, each time Barkley takes to air we find ourselves laughing at something or the other. Whether it is his candid response on any matter or his rather silly takes, he has it all.

What’s more, he has an eerie habit of making the most callous blunders when it comes to phrases and idioms. Will Charles make another one tonight? Stay tuned to this space.