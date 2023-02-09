Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Bucks Starting Lineup to Feature 7ft All-Star

Feb 6, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks towards the entrance into Moda Center for shoot around before playing in a game Portland Trail Blazers. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are experiencing an exceptional season. Though they are not the top seed in their conference. But, to be fair, they aren’t too far behind either. They currently stand second in the east with a record of 37 wins and 17 losses.

The reason for the Bucks’ success is twofold. Firstly, Mike Budenholzer has built a roster with impressive depth. Secondly, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on a different tangent this season. His offensive and defensive output have been on a whole different level.

Heading into the game against the Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been marked as probable. This means the Bucks coaching staff isn’t too concerned about his right knee and Giannis will most likely suit up against the Lakers.

The Bucks’ latest injury report for tomorrow’s game: Giannis (knee)- Probable

Brook Lopez (illness)- Probable

Joe Ingles (knee)- Out

Bobby Portis (knee)- Out

Serge Ibaka (NWT)- Out — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) February 9, 2023

Also read: “You Can See How Good Kyrie Irving Is”: Luka Doncic Cheers 8x All-Star From the Sidelines, Claims He Will Be a Good Fit for the Team

Bucks starting lineup will feature 7ft All-Star

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s presence in the upcoming game will be crucial considering the Lakers are in the middle of a blockbuster trade. They will not be at their best, even though their best has been subpar this season.

With Giannis on the court, the Bucks will easily cruise over the Lakers. Without him, the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis might steal a win from Milwaukee.

Along with Giannis, Milwaukee’s frontcourt should also feature Pat Connaughton and Brook Lopez. Moreover, Wesley Mathews and Khris Middleton will also get extended minutes on the court because of Joe Ingles’ absence.

On the other hand, Jrue Holiday will start alongside Grayson Allen on the backcourt. Holiday is the second-best scorer on the team and the best passer. He is also a great defensive matchup against smaller guards. All in all, the Bucks will comfortably cruise through Thursday’s matchup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up unbelievable numbers

Antetokounmpo is putting up the best scoring average in his career. He is averaging 32.2 points per game on a 54.1% field goal percentage. Moreover, Giannis is also leading the league in rebounds with 12.4 total rebounds per game.

Defensively, the Greek Freak’s blocks and steals per game are lower than ever. He is averaging just 0.8 steals and 0.8 rebounds. However, he has still shown his ability to guard 1 to 5.

Also read: “Bulls Are Interested in signing Russell Westbrook”: Clippers and Chicago Join the Race to Acquire Lakers’ 2-Season Nightmare