“Jayson Tatum’s Celtics are unequivocally the team to beat!”: Stephen A Smith announces magnanimous expectations for Boston ahead of 2022 NBA Playoffs

Stephen A Smith makes a massive statement about Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics ahead of the upcoming playoffs

So… were Jayson Tatum and the Celtics faking how bad they were at the start of this season, or did the team cumulatively get struck by lightning at some point? Because Jesus Christ has this team been immaculate!

Right now, they stand an impressive 4th in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 45-28. But wait, it gets better!

Out of their last 10 games, the team has unbelievably won 9 matches! But wait, there’s even more!

Per 100 possessions, this franchise gives up just 105.8 points, causing them to be ranked a high 4th in the NBA on that side of the floor. And considering that they score 113.0 points in the same number of possessions, it’d be fair to say that the team is in a REALLY good place right now. And it seems that it is that status that has caused ESPN analyst, Stephen A Smith to make some massively bold statements about the franchise’s upcoming playoff run.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Stephen A Smith believes that Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference

You read that right. Not Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks, but Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Before we get into it here, let’s first let the man explain himself.

I think the CELTICS are the team to beat in the EAST right now! pic.twitter.com/kktYsv5zqb — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 22, 2022

Now, do the Celtics have a chance to win it all, this season? Absolutely, they do! After all, the team’s quality on both ends has been undeniable, to say the least.

But, are they the team to beat in the East? Well… no.

The thing is, the Milwaukee Bucks may not be as hot as the Boston Celtics right now, but they are battle-tested.

What we mean by that is, this side has shown that it can do what’s needed in the postseason, even in the biggest of moments, to win an NBA championship. And that isn’t exactly something the Celtics have done just yet.

Still, we wouldn’t be surprised if Jayson Tatum and his crew make the NBA Finals. After all, we have some seriously high hopes for them.

With them in the mix, the 2022 NBA Playoffs seem tastier than ever before.

