Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Pelicans Issue Availability Report on 2021 NBA All-Star

Zion Williamson is back for the Pelicans after he missed two games with a hip contusion. He arrived in style, as the Pelicans visited the Los Angeles Clippers. The Pelicans stayed back in LA, playing the Lakers tonight before heading back home. So far, they’ve split their games on this trip, and they’d want to end the trip on a high note, before they get home and face the defending champions.

Zion scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished seven assists against the Clippers. Williamson was running the offense for the Pelicans and looked great at doing so.

With Brandon Ingram out, Zion running the offense means others get easier opportunities to score. The Pelicans now look to face the Lakers, who just secured their first win of the season the other day. Fans wonder whether Zion will suit up tonight or if he’d be a spectator.

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight?

After missing two games due to his hip contusion, fans were worried about the seriousness of the injury. However, seeing him in the game against the Clippers, a lot of their concerns would’ve been answered.

In the injury report issued by the team, three players are ruled OUT, and two are listed as probable.

Brandon Ingram is out due to concussion protocols. This means Zion and CJ would have to step up and take charge of the scoring, just like they did against the Clippers. Standing at 4-2 to start the season, the Pelicans would love to improve their record before heading home.

