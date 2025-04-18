Jeanie Buss Vows To Celebrate 2020 Lakers Title Based On LeBron James-Luka Doncic Stipulation

The Lakers’ 2020 championship, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, came under extraordinary circumstances. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers won their 17th title inside the bubble in Orlando. While the title meant the same as any other title to the players, they never got to celebrate it with a parade due to health restrictions.

Since then, there have been speculations about the possibility of a parade. Fans and several players from the squad have spoken for it as well. However, the timing hasn’t been right for Jeanie Buss to make that decision.

Now, with the arrival of Luka Doncic, the Lakers are steadily inching towards another possible championship run. So, when Buss recently appeared on Sirius XM NBA Radio, she was asked whether the 2020 squad will get to celebrate their win if the Lakers win another trophy this year. Buss said that she will try to do her best to honor the team.

She said, “If we are ever so fortunate as to win another championship, I would try to do something to honor that 2020 team.” Buss said that they wanted to celebrate at the time as well, but couldn’t do so because of the restrictions. For now, Buss is focused on her team’s chances in the first round of the playoffs. But she is assuring the fans that there will be a celebration when the right opportunity comes.

Dwight Howard, who was a member of the 2020 championship-winning squad, has been vocal with his demands for a parade. When Buss made an appearance on his podcast last year, the former Laker brought up the topic. Buss said, “Well, don’t rule it out. Maybe someday. Someday, something will make sense. So, I’ll never close the door 100%. Something will make sense. We’ll see.”

Several other players, including Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma, have also waited to experience the parade. In 2022, when the Warriors won and got to celebrate their win with a parade, it must’ve felt like someone was rubbing salt in their wounds. LeBron James even came up with an idea after the Rams won their last Super Bowl.

He posted, “We, Dodgers and Rams, should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions.”

Unfortunately, it couldn’t become a reality. So, all hopes are now relying on the chance of the Lakers winning another championship. With the duo of Luka-LeBron in action, their chances are undeniable.