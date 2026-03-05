mobile app bar

Steve Kerr Defends Brandon Podziemski’s Place in Warriors’ Rotation, Says “He’s Still Finding His Way”

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the second half of the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors’ season continues to unravel in the absence of Stephen Curry, and the way the current offense runs has left fans frustrated. Although occasional box scores go in favor of young guard Brandin Podziemski, he’s often labeled as the most frustrating player trusted by Steve Kerr to rep the Dubs. The Warriors head coach, however, continues to have faith in him.

Podziemski was drafted #19 by the Warriors a couple of years ago, and he was seen as an exciting prospect. The problem, however, lies in the fact that he is excruciatingly inconsistent. Some nights, he will score 20 and grab 10 rebounds, and in other nights, he’ll fail to land a single shot, even from open looks.

This season, he’s averaging 12.4 points per game, which isn’t the worst stat in the world. Plus, it doesn’t speak the whole story of his impact, which Kerr explained recently.

On 95.7 the Game, Kerr was asked what “he sees in Brandin Podziemski”— a question all Warriors fans want answered. The four-time NBA championship winning head coach replied, “He’s got a really good feel for the game when he’s off the ball.”

“He is one of the best defensive players we have on our team,” he added. “I know people may not see that, but it’s the anticipation, it’s playing on the weak side, it’s weak side help, it’s being disruptive, it’s taking charges.” 

Kerr has plenty of reasons why he would continue to play Podziemski, and he also noted that he’s one of the best rebounders in the team, which is true. He’s averaging almost six rebounds a game, despite not being particularly big. Kerr stated how he had 15+ rebounds in two straight games before he came for the interview. Whether the stats show it or not, he hustles.

Then, the Warriors boss addressed Podz’s weaknesses, for which he is slandered heavily. “Offensively, he’s still finding his way. I mean, I talk about it all the time, publicly.” 

Regardless, Kerr feels Podziemski is important to the Warriors’ offense, in that he runs a lot, and generates a lot of scoring opportunities, something not everyone on the team can do.

Still only 23, the Wisconsin native has time on his side. Yes, the championship hungry Dub Nation will keep calling him out. But, Kerr, an accomplished and proven coach sees him as a diamond in the rough. When he shines, he could be an invaluable asset to the organization.

