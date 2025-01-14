Jeff Teague Dubs Jalen Brunson a “Knicks Legend”, Calls Him Their Best Player Since Carmelo Anthony

Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson has been mighty impressive since he was handed the Knicks’ reins. Even during their tough times, the star finds a way to shine for the team, which earsn him much deserved praise. The basketball community lauded him for an impressive 44-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. A day later, Jeff Teague added to the compliments by bestowing the 6ft 2” guard with the prestigious title of “Knicks legend.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on Brunson‘s nearly three-season tenure in New York, Teague confidently claimed that he had accomplished enough to be regarded as the best Knick since Carmelo Anthony.

“He probably the best player since Melo… But Jalen Brunson man he the go-to guy, Knicks legend. I would say a superstar now, doing what he’s doing in New York, yeah he’s most definitely a superstar,” Teague said on the Club 520 podcast.

Brunson was honored before the start of the season and was designated as the ‘team captain.’ So far Brunson has lived up to his role. Averaging 25.7 points and 7.5 assists, Brunson has been an ever reliable figure for the side.

Amid the high praise for Brunson, the former Atlanta Hawks player also commended Karl-Anthony Towns for his impressive scoring performances this season.

“KAT being who he, being scoring how he scoring, playing how he playing he’s definitely stamping his legacy up there with New York,” Teague said.

Towns has been a new man since he returned to his hometown. The big is putting up career-high rebound numbers, while shooting the best he’s had for the deep.

Teague believes that KAT competing with Brunson for the title of “best player since Melo” has been hugely beneficial for the team, suggesting that the duo could help the Knicks to a triumphant run in the Eastern Conference.

Teague reveals his faith in Brunson and co.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are averaging an impressive combined 51 points per game. Despite this strong performance, the duo doesn’t rank among the top three scoring pairs in the NBA. Nevertheless, Jeff Teague has claimed that they are the best duo in the league.

“I think they the best duo,” Teague boldly said.

Further, the podcast’s host admitted that the Knicks had a shot at being the Eastern Conference champs if the team remained injury-free.

“If they can make it to the playoffs healthy that’s a real special team they got they can possibly you know win the East,” Teague concluded.

The Knicks are witnessing a dip in form, losing five of the last seven games. Despite this, they are placed third in the Eastern Conference, merely three games behind the #2 Boston Celtics.