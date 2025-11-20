Jeff Teague Names The Requirement For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Be on Steph Curry And Magic Johnson’s Level

Fresh off of one of the most historic seasons in NBA history, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t missed a beat to begin the 2025-26 campaign. If he can continue this level of production, Jeff Teague believes some uncomfortable conversations will need to be had.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 2024-25 season was one for the record books. Not only did he lead the league in scoring with 32.7 points per game, but he also followed that with MVP honors. He didn’t stop there either. The Oklahoma City Thunder star topped it off with an NBA Finals MVP and a championship.

Most impressively, he achieved those feats at the age of 26. The only other player in NBA history to do such a thing is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It’ll be difficult for SGA to surpass that season, but he could certainly maintain that level of production.

Obviously, that is easier said than done. However, if Gilgeous-Alexander can do so, Jeff Teague believes he could catapult up on the list of NBA greats.

“If he can keep putting up these same stats for another five years, he’s going to be top-10,” Teague said on 520 in the Morning. “If he does what he did last year, back-to-back. It’s over with. He is right behind Steph and Magic Johnson,” he proclaimed.

Chasing Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson is one thing, but to be on equal footing is another. Those two are the upper echelon of point guards to have ever played in NBA history.

Curry is a two-time MVP who has won four NBA championships. Johnson, on the other hand, has five titles along with three MVP awards. Gilgeous-Alexander has a lot of ground to cover to even knock on the door to enter the room these two legends are in.

However, Teague makes a compelling point. If SGA can continue on the trajectory he is on and add a few more championships under his belt, the odds will jump significantly. It’s also important to note that Gilgeous-Alexander is still remarkably young and plays for the best team in the NBA.

May the odds be in his favor.