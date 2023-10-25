17 Weeks After Purchasing $27,000,000 ‘Dunkman’ Jet, Shaquille O’Neal Reveals His ‘Next Chapter’: “All Those Damn Buttons!”

Shaquille O’Neal is a wealthy man, and he likes spending his millions on extravagant things. Just 17 weeks ago, the world was introduced to Shaq’s new private jet. It featured a Dunkman logo on its tail and wings. The big fella recently sat down with GQ magazine for an interview, where he revealed his future plans relating to aviation.

The general theme of the interview was traveling and thriving on the road. The article was also appropriately titled “On the Road With Shaquille O’Neal, Who Loves Hooters and Hookah Bars“. During the interview, Shaq was asked if he had any ambitions of getting a pilot’s license as he owns a jet now. Shaq’s response to the question might surprise a lot of fans.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals his fear of ‘buttons’, plans of flying a jet

Through his smart investments, Shaq has managed to amass a massive $400 million net worth. He now spends his time engaging himself in a number of interesting activities, from DJing in festivals around the world to cracking jokes on TV. The big fella is also an NBA analyst on TNT, a rapper and an ace investor. However, the four-time NBA Champion has plans to add more hobbies to his repertoire.

During the GQ interview, the interviewer had asked Shaq, “I know you have a lot of hobbies outside of the basketball world, like DJing. I’m curious if you’ve ever been interested in getting a pilot’s license.”

In response, the Lakers legend said, “You know, I talked to my pilot about that the other day! He told me what it takes to get your license, I was kind of surprised. It didn’t sound that hard. He said it takes three months.”

“I said, Huh? You would think it was like a four-year college thing! I may do it. I live out in the country in Georgia, there’s a little flight school. I’ll go out there and see what it takes. What intimidates me? All those damn buttons,” Shaq added.

Shaq has a history of going out of his way to accomplish new things. He even went to college to get an MBA degree just to be more proficient in his business meetings. Therefore, learning how to fly a jet might not be an impossible task for the big man. However, a 7’1 giant flying a jet will certainly be a unique sight to behold.

Shaq’s Dunkman jet

Shaq has flown privately for the last two decades of his life. O’Neal purchased his jet just 17 weeks ago. Recently, a video of Shaquille O’Neal reacting to his own ‘Dunkman’ Jet surfaced. Though the video wasn’t posted by Shaq, we can see the Diesel checking out the plane with his logo on it.

But Shaq has his history with private jets. During his messy divorce with his ex-wife Shaune, Shaq posted a picture of a make-up gift. The gift was a private jet with Shaune’s face and name on it. Though Shaq’s ex-wife called O’Neal out for his lie, which turned out later to be nothing but a little Photoshop magic.