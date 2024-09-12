mobile app bar

Paul Pierce Getting Fired For Much Less Could Be Bad For Shannon Sharpe’s ESPN Contract

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Shannon Sharpe and Paul Pierce

Shannon Sharpe and Paul Pierce (CREDITS: USA Today)

Shannon Sharpe found himself in hot water after accidentally switching on his Instagram Live during an intimate interaction. His gaffe has caused an uproar on social media and many even believe it could affect his relationship with ESPN, especially given the precedent the company set with Paul Pierce’s firing.

After initially claiming his account was hacked, Sharpe admitted it was his mistake and apologized for the incident on the Nightcap podcast. He said,

“Obviously, I’m embarrassed. I’m someone that is extremely, extremely private. And to have one of your most intimate details, the audio, heard for the entire world to hear… I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons.”

He also revealed that he had apologized to the stakeholders of his agency and ESPN. However, his sincerity and remorse may not be enough to prevent the consequences.

In 2021, Pierce, an ESPN employee at the time, went live on Instagram during a house party, which he’d come to regret. In the clip, he was seen with an exotic dancer, while he smoked marijuana.

Soon after, ESPN fired him from his role as an analyst on the network. At the time, not many were surprised. However, Pierce felt that he had done nothing wrong. Per Sports Illustrated, he even released a bold statement at the time, which read,

“I got fired for what? I got fired for having some entertainment… I’m playing cards, it’s my boy’s birthday, it’s girls dancing and we blowing some tree, what did I do wrong?”

Unlike Pierce, who was flaunting in the video that led to his exit from the network, Sharpe was only heard engaging intimately with a woman allegedly named Michelle.

Disney, ESPN’s owner, has always done what it could to maintain a children-friendly image. So, Sharpe’s actions, although accidental, could bear severe repercussions.

So far, there have been no reports suggesting ESPN was looking to take any actions against Sharpe. However, that could change in short order.

