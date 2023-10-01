“Luka Doncic Is So Inconsistent”: Grant Williams ‘Calls Out’ Mavericks Superstar, Leaves Out Kyrie Irving From Top-3

Grant Williams is the newest star addition to the Dallas Mavericks. Grant, who recently signed a 4-year, $54 million deal, seems excited to start his new chapter in Dallas. During media day, Grant provided some interesting takes, during an appearance on the Locked on Mavericks podcast, as per a video shared by the host. One of the most interesting takes Grant had was about who the best shooter on the team was. Interestingly enough, Grant shrugged off Luka as a candidate as he thinks the Mavs superstar is too ” Inconsistent ” as a shooter.

The media day for the Mavericks took place before it was previously planned. The culprit is the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, which is just around the corner. The media took place this Friday, on the 30th of September, 2023. The Abu Dhabi Games is another addition to the NBA Global Games, which had its previous edition in Paris this year.

Grant Williams ranks Mavericks shooters and leaves Luka out

Grant Williams was one of the new faces that graced the Locked on Mavericks Podcast. While on the show, the Mavericks forward was asked to rank the top three shooters on the team. After a little hesitation and thinking Grant said, “Respectfully, it gotta between Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr, myself, and those are the top 3. Even Kyrie. That the top 4. Luka claims he is, but Luka is so inconsistent, let him go“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NickVanExit/status/1708242837832130910?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Grant went on to give his honest rankings of the shooters on the team, telling the podcast host “Honestly, if I was being completely transparent it gotta be Seth, then me, and then Tim. I think that Tim is similar to Luka, he is streaky, but if he gets hot, then it’s very bad for you“.

The comments from Grant were controversial, to say the least. Kyrie Irving, who hit one of the most important shots in NBA history, definitely has a deeper resume of shots and stats than anyone else on the list. Though with both Seth and Tim Hardaway, the Mavericks are looking like a strong, at least scoring-wise.

The Mavs are all ready for pre-season

The Mavericks have postponed their pre-season lineup, and it looks like an upgrade from last year. With the addition of Grant Williams, and Seth Curry, the Mavericks have added substantial firepower to their top-heavy roster.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sixfivelando/status/1708192456699699432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Luka and Kyrie have also been working out all summer. The duo have been paying attention to the critics, and have been putting in work to iron out any chemistry and ball distribution issues. With many teams across the NBA beefing up their rosters, the Mavericks went shopping this off-season too.