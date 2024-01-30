How Many Kids Does Michael Jordan Have and Other FAQs About the Bulls Legend

Despite the explosion of social media in the past decade or so, Michael Jordan has remained inactive on popular platforms such as Instagram. His snapshots remain infrequent and usually captured by his family or the press. Therefore, there is a lot of intrigue about Jordan’s private life. This intrigue peaked after the release of Netflix’s 2020 docuseries The Last Dance, which reintroduced the lore of Jordan to a lot of fans.

In any case, there is a lot of curiosity about the children of the Chicago Bulls legend. So who are the kids of the phenomenal athlete who shaped the sports world before the turn of the 20th Century?

How many Kids Does Michael Jordan have?

Michael Jordan has five kids in total with his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy and with his current spouse Yvette Prieto.

How many Kids did Michael Jordan have with first wife, Juanita Vanoy?

Jordan’s ex-wife Juanita Vanoy gave birth to three of his children. Vanoy gave birth to Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine in a space of four to five years.

All three children were born before Jordan completed his first three-peat in 1993.

How many kids does Michael Jordan have with current wife, Yvette Prieto?

Jordan’s second wife Yvette Prieto gave birth to their twin daughters Victoria and Ysabel on February 9, 2013.

Who is Michael Jordan’s oldest kid?

Jeffrey Jordan is Jordan’s oldest kid. He was born in 1988 and is currently 35 years old. His brother and Jordan’s second child Marcus Jordan was born in 1990 and is 33 years old. Meanwhile, their younger sister Jasmine was born in 1992 and is 31 years old. Jordan’s twins Victoria and Ysabel are about 10 years old.

How many of Michael Jordan’s kids work with him?

In their 30s now, Jordan’s eldest children Marcus, Jeffrey, and Jasmine have stayed connected with his business model. The Bulls legend has also been heavily involved in the ventures undertaken by his children. He has worked with Jeffrey Jordan on his NFT-based platform Heir Inc.

But perhaps, Marcus Jordan has best translated his father’s legacy into a business venture. He is the founder of The Trophy Room, which is a retail boutique focused on selling shoes. This store sells various forms of shoes while designing itself around Jordan’s legacy. Marcus has been heavily involved in redesigning the retro Air Jordan shoes under the banner of Trophy Room.

Meanwhile, Jasmine is directly involved with MJ’s joint operation with Nike for his Jordan shoe brand. Thanks to her Sports Management degree from Syracuse University, she has worked as a field representative for the brand. She has also worked with 13 WNBA players including Dearica Hamby to craft Jordan shoes for women.

This was a brief look at the children of MJ. His children with Juanita, Jeffrey, Jasmine and Marcus never made the pro-basketball ranks but have carried on his legacy. They have carved out their own identities that set them apart from their father’s.