“Jimmy Butler Acts Like He’s Playing One-on-One”: Moses Moody Shares Key Learning From New Warriors Teammate

When the Golden State Warriors pulled the trigger to acquire Jimmy Butler, their main focus was bolstering their roster. They wanted to capitalize on what’s left of Stephen Curry’s window as an elite player in the NBA. A player of Butler’s caliber brings more to the table than just his individual and team performance. In the six-time All-Star’s short stint with the team, 23-year-old guard Moses Moody has experienced the benefit of having Butler as a teammate.

People may spew various narratives about Butler as a player, but one undeniable character trait is his hard work. Ahead of the 2011 NBA Draft, Butler wasn’t one of the most sought-after prospects. The Chicago Bulls took him with the final pick in the first round.

He went from unplayable to a rotation player, then received the Most Improved Player award, and is now one of the league’s best players. The 6-foot-7 forward’s attention to detail resonates with Moody, specifically when it comes to footwork.

“Jimmy will sit there and hold the ball,” Moody said on The Young Man and The Three. “Jimmy acts like he’s playing one-on-one, and he only has three steps.”

One of the flaws many young players have is that they try to do too much with the ball. That habit could be attributed to the heavy emphasis on isolation basketball in AAU. But Butler’s main goal on offense is to be as efficient as possible.

This past season, the five-time All-NBA member averaged 17.5 points while shooting 50.4% from the field. He achieved this feat while attempting only 10.9 shots per game. Other players in the same points range were not as efficient.

Malik Monk and Mikal Bridges attempted 14.4 shots per game while averaging 17.2 and 17.6 points, respectively. The key difference between them and Butler comes down to intention.

“The precision with those steps and where you’re putting your foot is how he thinks about how he plays,” Moody said. “He’s looking at your feet, and he’s stepping past you.”

Golden State drafted Moody as the 14th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite having the potential to be a high-volume scorer, he has crafted a role as a key 3-and-D wing for the Warriors. In the 2024-25 season, he shot an impressive 37.4% from three-point range. While shooting hasn’t been a question, other aspects of his offensive game have, but he’s working on it.

“Once you see it, now you just have to get comfortable with it,” Moody revealed.

Butler’s tutelage has inspired growth in the 6-foot-5 guard. If the Warriors want to be a dominant team competing for another NBA championship, they will need Moody to be a threat on the offensive end. Learning under Butler could be one of the best things to happen to Moody’s career down the line.