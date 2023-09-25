“They’ll Be at Your Hotel Rooms”: Oklahoma City Thunder’s 22 Y/O Guard Warns Young Players About the ‘Trap’ Fame Creates

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

During an appearance on donttripwegotu, 22-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder player, Jalen Williams, sheds light on the unforeseen challenges that accompany fame. He recently shared his observations on how the allure of attention, particularly from women, can ensnare young NBA talents.

Following his debut in the league, Williams was the 12th pick in the 2022 draft. He has shown commendable growth within the OKC roster.

Jalen Williams talks about traps for NBA stars

Williams does not mince words when discussing the challenges that young players face in the NBA spotlight. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining a discerning eye when it comes to personal interactions, particularly with those trying to exploit their newfound fame.

“I try to stay out of the mix as far as like girls during the season. I’ve seen some stuff… They’ll wait for you to have a good game, then they’ll be at your hotel room,” Williams warns.

The young guard’s perspective is underscored by unfortunate incidents in the NBA, where players have found themselves entangled in legal complications as a result of such situations.

The PJ Washington scandal

One such incident was the PJ Washington scandal, which reverberated through the league.

Washington had to pay Brittany Renner, the mother of his child, money as part of child support. There have been conflicting claims about the amount, with sources suggesting Washington had to pay $200,000. However, Renner rejects this notion, saying the true value is more around the $2500 ballpark.

The crucial part, however, was that some users on Twitter found that this was a regular occurrence for Renner. It’s important to note these are just allegations and have not been proved in the court of law.

The Hornets player’s publicized situation served as a wake-up call for the NBA community, shedding light on the potential pitfalls that await those who are not vigilant.