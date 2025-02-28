Jimmy Butler Falls in Legal Trouble Amidst Dream Warriors Start, Sued for $650,000 Due Rent and $125,000 in Damages

Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler’s tenure with the Warriors is off to an amazing start but has found himself haunted by his past. His move to Golden State served as the closing of his chapter with the Heat. However, he is now in legal trouble following a lawsuit for $650,000 for late rent and $125,000 in damages.

Butler’s falling out with the Heat apparently wasn’t limited to his relationship with the team. The owner of his Miami Beach home is taking legal action against the six-time All-Star.

Butler initially signed the lease in August 2022, which expired in August 2024. The two parties agreed upon the terms of $65,000 per month for rent, which would double to $130,000 if he stayed past the agreed term without written permission.

The lawsuit claims that Butler allegedly left the house in terrible condition upon his exit.

Court documents state, “Butler caused $125,000 in damages, including mold issues, damaged drywall and flooring, an unmaintained pool, and a malfunctioning HVAC system. The lawsuit further claims Butler changed the locks and denied the property owner access for inspections.”

Butler desired to get away from the controversy following his departure from Miami. Although it has followed him to Golden State, his level of play has reignited the Warriors’ season.

Jimmy Butler is excelling in Golden State

Jimmy Butler is proving he couldn’t have been a more perfect fit with the Warriors. Since arriving in Golden State, the team is 7-1 and winning dominantly. Butler is a big reason for the team’s newfound success.

Even in the games he doesn’t fill up the stat sheet, Butler makes his impact felt. His ability to get to the foul line and score in the half-court alleviates significant pressure from Stephen Curry.

Teams now have the burden of worrying about Butler and not just the greatest three-point shooter ever.

In his eight games with the team, Butler is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals on 43% from the field. He will only become more dangerous as his comfort level in the squad grows.

Aside from the debacle in Miami, Butler is a true professional. In many instances, he has made it clear that he remains committed to winning a title. However, his ongoing legal trouble shouldn’t be a big distraction from preventing Butler and the Warriors from maintaining success.