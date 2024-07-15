“He’s Made Me Cry”: Lil Dicky Reveals Being in Love with Joel Embiid Since His First Time as a Rookie

After missing the first two years in the NBA due to injuries, Joel Embiid was under immense pressure to perform at the highest level. He answered the clarion call in style as he looked like the most dominant Center in the NBA right from the beginning of his career. Philadelphia 76ers superfan and popular rapper Lil Dicky couldn’t believe his eyes when he first saw Embiid as a rookie star. He could tell that the 76ers Center was somebody special and would be the franchise’s biggest superstar in the coming years.

Advertisement

Because of his deep love for the franchise, the 36-year-old rapper was overjoyed when Paul George signed for the 76ers this offseason. Therefore, he recently appeared on Podcast P with Paul George and opened up about his love for the 76ers and the team’s players.

Midway through the conversation, Lil Dicky expressed his admiration for 76ers stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid to PG. He seemed especially emotional talking about the Philly big man. The Freaky Friday star told the new Philadelphia 76ers forward,

“I love...He’s [Joel Embiid] made me cry. Like he’s so good, I’ve never seen anything like him. Even for the first time he played as a rookie, the first game, it was like so instant eye test, like holy f***, like crazy.”

Lil Dicky further lauded Embiid for elevating his game last year just when he thought that the 76ers Center couldn’t get any better. However, the 76ers superfan also admitted his excitement about George’s signing. The rapper claimed that the 76ers have lacked a shot-creating Wing for two decades or so.

Lil Dicky claimed that the squad desperately needed a difference-maker like PG. Now that Embiid has a triple-threat scorer like George alongside him, the rapper is confident that the Sixers will reach new heights from next season onwards. He seemed very excited about the new tandem that the team has created.

While Lil Dicky has been rooting for the Sixers for a long time, he also naturally shares a deep connection with Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid once appeared in Lil Dicky’s song

The rapper doesn’t shy away from showing love to his favorite franchise and athletes in his songs. Lil Dicky’s track Earth is a well-known song with around 433 million views on YouTube.

It raises awareness about climate change and brings a cross-cultural perspective in saving the planet. Stars like Kanye West and Justin Bieber gave brief vocals to the song while Embiid also had a line past the mid-way point. He sang, “We love you, Africa” in what was a heavily auto-tuned part of the song.

Additionally, showcasing his deep love for the 76ers franchise, Lil Dicky also made a theme song for them in 2016. This song has resonated with the fanbase too.

Having rooted for the franchise through some of their worst years, the 36-year-old has now finally found some peace. Now we have to see how far Paul George can take the 76ers.