Jimmy Butler Injury Update and Availability Report: Why Did Butler Miss the Heat Preseason Opener and Will He Feature Against the Nets Tonight?

Jimmy Butler’s omission from the Miami Heat roster for their preseason opener against the Timberwolves was overlooked by many.

After an entertaining media day build-up featuring a funky new hairstyle, Jimmy looked set to take the court against the Wolves. Until he didn’t.

The Miami Heat star wing did not take the floor against the Wolves which prompted injury concerns among the concerned fanbase. The Heat does not have a strong wing rotation as is and any injury to Butler is bound to raise panic in Miami.

Pat Riley’s men were one Butler shot away from a return to the NBA Finals last time out. And any chances at an improvement hinge on their star wing being at his best.

It is concerning that Jimmy missed their preseason opener after a long off-season. Is there something we are missing that’s going on in Miami?

Why did Jimmy Butler not feature in Miami’s preseason opener?

Apologies for being anti-climactic, but Jimmy’s absence does not come with a dash of drama. Butler was not included in the game for ‘rest purposes.’

Butler was joined in his ‘rest’ by guards Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent as the Heat lost to the Timberwolves.

With rumors circulating about the possibility of Butler playing at the 4, it was expected that preseason acts as a trial for the same. The decision to sit him for “rest purposes” therefore created much confusion.

However, there are no reports suggesting that there is any underlying injury. Butler has not been ruled out for the Heat’s upcoming preseason game against the Nets. With the Nets also missing a real presence in the interior, today might be Jimmy’s debut as the new PF for Miami.

Has Butler endured a concerning past with regard to injuries?

While Butler has not had any of the traditionally ‘serious’ injuries, there is some concern arising from his recent record. Butler has hit the 60-game mark only once since his last season in Chicago.

An amalgamation of various knee injuries has contributed to Butler missing games in these past few seasons. With age being a factor, the ‘rest’ he earned was probably just a precursor to load management plans Miami may have for their All-Star.

At 33, Butler is arguably on the way down, going ahead. Load management and rest may help preserve Jimmy for the big Playoff moments where he thrives.

