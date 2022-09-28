Dreaded Jimmy Butler’s hilarious response on being ‘snubbed’ from ESPN’s top 15 rankings

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s hilarious reply to a reporter when asked about being ranked 17th by ESPN.

Jimmy Butler made quite the statement with his new look during the recently conducted media day. The Heat star, who wanted to make the Internet mad, did achieve so to some extent with his dreadlocks and clean-shaven look. Addressing it as his baby-face assassin look, the 33-year-old wasn’t sure if he’d continue to keep this look for the upcoming season too.

“I’m just messing with stuff to make the internet mad. That was my goal this summer and it worked.” Jimmy speaks on his offseason hair styles. 🤣#NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/5cDFBFadhB — NBA (@NBA) September 26, 2022

The 2021-22 season was a bitter-sweet outing for Jimmy Buckets and the Heat, as despite making the top seed in the east, they failed to get past the Celtics in the ECF. Nonetheless, Butler had everyone impressed with his performances in the playoffs, stepping up when required the most.

A franchise leader in all-time triple-doubles, Butler had four 40+ point games in the postseason as he averaged 27.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 4.6 APG, shooting an impressive 50.6% from the field. The 6ft 7′ forward has etched his name alongside the likes of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade when it comes to the greats to don the Heat jersey.

Thus it is surprising that Butler doesn’t even make the top 15 in the recent ESPN rankings. However, the Heat forward is all tongue and cheek about it.

Jimmy Butler’s witty response to a reporter on being ranked 17th by ESPN.

Butler, who had a mammoth performance against the Cs in Game Seven of the ECF, had almost clinched a ticket to his Finals debut. Unfortunately, the six-time All-Star failed in his attempt to get the go-ahead bucket, leading to a lot of debate if his decision to shoot the 3-ball was correct.

Jimmy Butler went for the win. pic.twitter.com/7fjYjg9wkC — ESPN (@espn) May 30, 2022

As the Heat are looking to run it back in the upcoming season, it was surprising to see Bulter’s ranking on the ESPN listings. At no.17, the Heat forward is behind the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Damian Lillard, and Trae Young despite making the ECF.

NBArank continues 🔥 Check out the set of rankings from 11-25: https://t.co/yymNoe9VUh pic.twitter.com/DKBq7DR6dV — ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2022

Nevertheless, the former MIP wasn’t bitter about it, using his wit to the situation. Butler didn’t have any complaints, looking rather content with his ranking, having the following response.

Reporter: “ESPN had you 17th.” Jimmy Butler: “Word? That’s good.” Reporter: “Are there 16 players in league that are more impactful than you?” Jimmy: “Probably so. Probably about 25 of them.” 🤣 (via @5ReasonsSports)pic.twitter.com/w6P8zYK8JJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 27, 2022

Well, it’s great to see Butler adopt such a positive attitude and not pay much head to the above development. The Heat forward could use this snub to fuel himself for the upcoming season.

