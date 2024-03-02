Jimmy Butler Stats vs Jazz: Evaluating Miami Star’s Performance Against Lauri Markkanen’s Team

The focus of the NBA community has naturally shifted toward the Miami Heat as we near the postseason despite their mediocre record this season. As Jimmy Butler and his Heat take on Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz, here is a look at Butler’s numbers against the Utah side. In the 21 games he has played against the Western Conference squad, Butler has put up 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.71 steals per game, while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The 34-year-old has played against the Jazz with four different teams-the Chicago Bulls, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and his current team, the Miami Heat. 10 of his 21 outings against the Jazz came in the Bulls jersey. With the Bulls, Butler tallied 13.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game on 44% shooting against the Jazz. As a 76ers athlete, he played just two games against the Jazz and had 23.5 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game on 50% shooting.

As a Timberwolf, Butler also played two games against Utah and registered 17 points, 6.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game. He shot 42.3% from the field in those two affairs. With the Miami Heat, Jimmy has played against the Jazz seven times. In those games, he has tallied 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.42 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field. With the Heat, he also had his highest-scoring effort against the Jazz, 33 points in 2021. In the same game, he also had 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, both career-high numbers against the Jazz as a Heat member.

Meanwhile, in one of Butler’s two battles against the Jazz in Philly uniform, he had the highs of 28 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds in the same game. With the Bulls, in terms of career highs, he had 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists across different games.

Jimmy Butler has a great record against the Jazz

Jimmy G Buckets has won 16 out of 21 contests against the Salt Lake City side. With his original draftee Chicago Bulls, he notched 8 wins in 10 games against the Jazz. He has had a much tougher time as a Heat member, winning four of the seven contests. He won both of his contests as a Philly member. Meanwhile, as a Timberwolves player, he also lodged wins in the only two contests. So, in the 21 games against the Jazz, he has come out on top during 76% of the games.

While he has been largely successful against the Utah Jazz in the Regular Season, he is yet to face them in the playoffs. He has been in the Eastern Conference for most of his career and it is unlikely that he will face them in the NBA Finals this season. At any rate, the stats against Jazz speak volumes about Butler’s history as a winner. Alongside his offense, his defense has paid dividends in his hooping journey against them.